The Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee is sponsoring its ninth annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion award.The award is intended to recognize organizations, groups and individuals who have made significant contributions to health in Kittitas County, the county said in a press release.Nomination forms are available at www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health or at the Kittitas County Public Health Department. Anyone can submit a nomination, including self-nominations, the release states.The award recipient will receive $500 to $1,000 toward current or future projects that contribute to public health in Kittitas County.Nominations should be submitted by April 28. The recipient will be notified by May 15, and the award will be presented on June 15 at the Board of Health monthly meeting.