A Kittitas County burn ban goes into effect Saturday, according to a news release from Kittitas County,

According to the release, the Kittitas County Fire Marshal has implemented a county burn ban for fire safety, to go into effect at 12 a.m., Saturday, until further notice for the following areas:

Zone 1: Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue (Ellensburg), and Fire District 4 (Vantage). No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel. Campfires are allowed in Vantage only, maximum size 2 feet by 3 feet

Zone 2: Fire District 1 (Thorp). No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel.

Zone 3: Fire District 3 (Easton), Fire District 6 (Ronald) and Fire District 7 (Cle Elum area). No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel.

Zone 4:Fire District 8 and Fire District 51 (Snoqualmie Pass and surrounding area). No burn ban in effect at this time. Outdoor burning including campfires are allowed until further notice.

Areas outside of a fire protection district: No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel.

Gas-fired appliances are allowed, which include gas BBQ grills and gas fire pits, no solid fuel burning appliances are allowed. Gas appliances may be specifically prohibited later, if conditions require.

