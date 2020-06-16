The Kittitas County Board of Health will decide whether to apply to the state to advance to Phase 3 in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan on Thursday.
As of Tuesday morning, Kittitas County has had a total of 92 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak with 90 of those cases listed as recovered that means the county currently has two active COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The state assesses Kittitas County’s COVID-19 response with the following:
n Rate of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases.
n Number of individuals tested during the prior week.
n Percent of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 during the last week.
n Percent of licensed beds occupied by patients.
n Percent of licensed beds occupied by COVID-19 cases.
Kittitas County was also federally mandated to ensure all residents and employees of long term care facilities were tested for COVID-19. Testing has been completed and we are waiting on testing results.
In his most recent Facebook Q&A, Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said due to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, the only two patients hospitalized at KVH with COVID-19 were transferred from Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Larson said once the Board of Health votes, the request is sent to state Secretary of Health John Wiesman.