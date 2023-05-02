Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County CattleWomen’s Association has always invested in the future and has continued in that tradition by awarding its 2023 KCCW Memorial Scholarships to two Ellensburg High School seniors.

Parker Lyyski and Elsie Cziske will receive $750 scholarships from the Kittitas County CattleWomen along with memberships to the county and state CattleWomen’s organizations.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com