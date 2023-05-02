Kittitas County CattleWomen’s Association has always invested in the future and has continued in that tradition by awarding its 2023 KCCW Memorial Scholarships to two Ellensburg High School seniors.
Parker Lyyski and Elsie Cziske will receive $750 scholarships from the Kittitas County CattleWomen along with memberships to the county and state CattleWomen’s organizations.
“Kittitas County CattleWomen are proud to award scholarships to these two very deserving young ladies,” scholarship committee chair Gail Shelton said.
The scholarships are awarded to female Kittitas County high school seniors who are enrolling full-time at a university, community college, technical or trade school and plan for a major or minor in an agriculture-related field.
Lyyski plans to attend Oklahoma State University this fall, majoring in Agribusiness. She has an exceptional academic record and has been active in 4-H and FFA for 10 years.
She was president and secretary of her 4-H club and is now president of the Ellensburg FFA. She received her FFA State Degree and an Outstanding Junior Award in 2022.
Lyyski has been active in sports. She was named to All-CWAC Second Team in both 2021 and 2022. She is a member of the National Honor Society and on the Ellensburg High School Academic Honor Roll.
Cziske plans to attend Washington State University with a double major in Hospitality Business Management and Agriculture.
She has been active in 4-H since third grade, holding several offices. She has been active in Know Your Government for four years and attended conferences all four years.
Last summer, she was selected to attend the Citizenship Washington Focus Conference in Washington, D.C. focusing on Civility in Agriculture where she learned about the branches of government and the media components of government.
Cziske has been a member of the Kittitas County CattleWomen since 2005 and a Kittitas County Fair ambassador since July 2021.
She was a member of the Ellensburg cross country team and was the captain for the past two years. Her goal is to continue promoting agriculture and planning conferences for future promotion.