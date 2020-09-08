There is a little bit of help and a little bit of hope for small businesses in Ellensburg with another round of relief funding through the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Cares Small Business Grant.
The Washington State Department of Commerce has released another round of funding for businesses not deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Applications and content are available in both English and Spanish,” chamber communications manager Emily Masseth said. “All applications must be turned in by Sept. 30.”
Applications must be submitted to chambercares@gmail.com. The application deadline is Sept. 30. Recipients will be informed on whether they will receive funding on Oct. 15, Masseth said.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce must receive the signed contract between your business and the Chamber of Commerce by Nov. 15 in order for your business to be awarded its funds.
Small businesses can apply if:
• The business is locally owned and managed with local decision-making authority.
• The business has a current Washington Business License at the time of the grant award.
• The business has been in operation for at least one year from the date of the application.
• The business has 20 or less full-time employees.
• The business can demonstrate the loss of income due to COVID-19.
• The business was not deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic.