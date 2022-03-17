Norm Woods’ grandfather opened Woods Ace Hardware for business in 1944. The local hardware store has faced some of its biggest challenges the past couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic and the snowstorm of 2021.
But as an essential business, Woods Ace Hardware stayed open during all of it, helping the community with its household needs and meeting the challenge with a smile.
It was that team effort that earned Woods Ace Hardware the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Legacy Business of the Year at the 114th Annual Award Ceremony.
“It’s always challenging to make sure you have the right amount of materials on hand,” Woods said with a laugh. “Like everybody else, the biggest challenge was trying to keep the products in that people want in supply.
“My grandfather started the store on Pearl Street on Feb. 4, 1944, so (the award) means a lot to our family. Being an essential business, we were able to remain open through the whole thing. Our team did what it needed to do to make sure our customers were taken care of.”
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce held its 114th Annual Awards Gala at Suncadia Resort last week where over 200 guests, business leaders, community members, the chamber staff, and chamber board of directors met to recognize local businesses.
“The last couple of years have been really difficult and my staff has worked really hard to pull it together,” Pearl Bar and Grill owner Blake Collins said. “So, it’s nice to be recognized and it’s extremely gratifying.”
Over 900 votes from citizens across Kittitas County, were totaled to arrive at the the 2021 Chamber Business Award winners. They include:
● Best New Business: The Botany Shop
● Restaurant of the Year: The Early Bird
● Best Customer Service: Ellensburg Floral
● Best Small Business: The Pearl Bar and Grill
● Non-Profit of the Year: HopeSource of Kittitas County
● Community Impact Award: HopeSource of Kittitas County
● Business of the Year: Heritage Distilling Co.
● Legacy Business of the Year: Woods Ace Hardware
“It’s not just me, it’s my team. It’s quite humbling, really, to be recognized with the best customer service,” said Ellensburg Floral co-owner Dottie Rogers, who has seven employees. “We’ve been at the location on Fourth and Pine since 1996.
“In the summer, we have quite a bit of walk-in traffic. But we have a lot of long-time customers. We do weddings and a lot of occasions at Central Washington University. I’m really grateful to the community and the chamber. Times are hard and both the community and the chamber have been there for us.”
HopeSource is a private, non-profit organization that has provided a wide range of human services in Kittitas County since 1966.
“{span}We are so honored to have been chosen by the community to receive both of these awards. Everyone on our team has worked tirelessly throughout the last few years in the face of so much adversity and change,” HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said. “We could not have gotten to where{/span}{span} {/span}{span}we are today without the community support, we have received.”{/span}
HopeSource was created through the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 to address the needs of low-wealth households and has provided emergency and sustained support to thousands of families in the Upper and Lower Kittitas County since that time.
It’s service area stretches from the east side of Snoqualmie Pass to the Columbia River.