Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce to launch 'The Pitch'

Daily Record Staff Report

Rodney Harwood

Apr 29, 2023

The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will launch "The Pitch" business pitch competition. Applications are open now through 5 p.m. May 12 at kittitascountychamber.com/thepitch.

"This is a great way to continue encouraging innovative entrepreneurs and opportunities throughout Kittitas County," said Amy McGuffin, CEO of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.

Applicants must be a Kittitas County business that participated in the Enterprise Challenge Competition from the years 2021-2023 to be eligible for the 2023 competition.

"The Pitch" takes place on May 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Foundry at 421B North Main Street.

Set times will be given to contestants once registration closes and business owners will have the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of judges to potentially win $10,000.

The winner will be announced during the Awards Ceremony at 4 p.m. that day.