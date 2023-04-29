Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will launch “The Pitch” business pitch competition. Applications are open now through 5 p.m. May 12 at kittitascountychamber.com/thepitch.

“This is a great way to continue encouraging innovative entrepreneurs and opportunities throughout Kittitas County,” said Amy McGuffin, CEO of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com