Keeping small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has been no easy task, but sometimes a little help along the path can make all the difference.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has been working with local businesses to apply for government funding, which could provide a lifeline for those who have been deemed nonessential under the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Chamber CEO Amy McGuffin took time during a Kittitas County Economic Recovery Group conference call Tuesday to outline the steps the chamber is taking to work toward solutions.
McGuffin touched on the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant, which provides grants of up to $10,000 to businesses that employ fewer than 10 people, with $5 million in total funds available through the program. Because of the chamber’s connections with local businesses, McGuffin said they were chosen as the county’s Associate Economic Development Organization (ADO) by the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners to process the grant within the county.
McGuffin said the chamber had grant applications processed to ensure they met the necessary criteria and submitted to the state’s Department of Commerce on April 14. She said the state is currently working through the individual applications, and that they will receive word Friday which businesses in Kittitas County will be moving forward in the vetting process.
“We were told the timeline is four to six weeks in finding out who is funded,” she said. “We’re working with that department at the state level to get as much information as we can, and we will update as soon as we know any more information in regards to the Working Washington grant.”
McGuffin said every business that applied for grant funding will receive a phone call from the chamber Friday informing them if they are moving forward in the state’s vetting process. She said the chamber also has been working with HopeSource, who has received additional funding through a block grant, a portion of which goes toward microenterprise. Those funds can be allocated to have small businesses help provide services for other programs that HopeSource was servicing.
“There are some local businesses that have some of that money coming towards them,” she said. “Either to provide takeout dinners or services like housing the homeless.”
Although the block grant funding came with specific restrictions for dispersal, McGuffin said HopeSource reached out to the chamber to encourage small businesses that may meet those restrictions to apply for funding. Among the restrictions was that the individual funding requests had to be below $4,500 and the business must have a physical location. McGuffin said all eight referrals sent over by the chamber received funding through the block grant.
“We were excited that we were able to congratulate them with that funding,” she said. “We hope to do some more in the next week.”
McGuffin said she has a staff of three employees who are constantly seeking new funding opportunities for local businesses at the regional, state and national levels. She also emphasized that although the chamber is a membership-based organization, all businesses in the community can seek help from them during the pandemic. Businesses that want to know more about the progress being made at the chamber are encouraged to visit their website, which McGuffin said is being updated on an hourly basis.