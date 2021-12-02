Kittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customers By MICHAEL GALLAGHER managing editor Michael Gallagher Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kittitas County Clerk Val Barschaw Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County commissioners voted to censure Kittitas County Clerk Val Barschaw following an investigation into Barschaw’s treatment of employees and customers in the clerk’s office. The vote came at a special meeting on Tuesday. The letter of censure states: “We, the Board of County Commissioners, have reviewed an investigation completed by the Seabold Group, an independent agency retained by Kittitas County, following multiple complaints submitted to the Kittitas County Human Resources department by county employees against you regarding allegations of discriminatory behavior."We are deeply concerned by what has been shown to be a pattern of questionable judgment and actions by you as an organizational leader in direct opposition to Kittitas County employment policies including Section 2.3 (Equal Employment Opportunity) and Section 4.3 (Code of Ethics). This letter of censure shall serve to express our unanimous condemnation of your behavior.”The Kittitas County Clerk is an elected position and the commissioners do not have authority over staff management in that office.The commissioners acknowledged the office’s independence but stated in the letter, “this does not relieve us of the duty to ensure all Kittitas County employees receive fair, equitable, and respectful treatment as well as comply with published employment policies. The Seabold Group report outlines a disturbing pattern of belittling employees both in your department and outside, favoritism of certain employees, and a managerial style that has led to a ‘toxic’ workplace culture resulting in a high degree of employee turnover.”According to the commissioners, over the past four years the clerk’s office has had a 50% staff turnover rate — the highest of any county office and well above the county’s average of 12.4% over that same time period.Barschaw, who opted to not comment at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday and also declined to comment when reached over the phone on Thursday, did address the staff turnover rate as part of the Seabold investigation.The report states:“Ms. Barschaw was asked whether staff turnover is a concern for her. She stated that the turnover in her department is ‘never easy’ and she would prefer that there not be turnover, but ‘it's the reality of what we deal with.’ She said she has never received any feedback from her current or former staff that they left the Clerk's office because of her."When asked whether her office administrator had ever told her staff are leaving because of her, Ms. Barschaw said that the office administrator has expressed frustration about the turnover and shared that Ms. Barschaw's supervision style is different than her own. The office administrator reportedly never used the ‘precise words’ that ‘this person is leaving because of you.’ Ms. Barschaw said it would be concerning if staff are leaving because of her; she doesn't want people ‘to leave upset.’ She said her observations are that people get upset and vent if they have been written up for ‘inappropriate actions.’”In the letter of censure, the commissioners express concern about the county’s legal liability for Barschaw’s actions. “We also wish to express our grave concern that while your treatment of employees has thus far been mainly limited to a negative Clerk's office environment, continuation of this pattern could potentially put Kittitas County government at severe financial risk. Should a claim against the county occur due to your proven pattern of mistreatment, this Board will act in the interest of county taxpayers to limit potential loss — up to and including holding you personally liable for your legal defense if the circumstances warrant such action,” the letter states.SEABOLD REPORTThe Seabold Group produced a 54-page report, which include interviews with 14 witnesses as well as Barschaw’s responses.The claim of gender discrimination was not supported by the results of the investigation.The report states:“While there was substantial evidence to support (complainant’s) claim that he is being more closely scrutinized by Ms. Barschaw than his co-workers, there was insufficient evidence to establish that Ms. Barschaw's actions are motivated in whole or in part by his gender. Most of the current staff in the Clerk's Office reported that they have observed that Ms. Barschaw appears to be focusing her attention on (complainant). Witnesses reported that she always seems angry with him, that he can never do anything right, that she frequently asks him what he's working on, that she appears to have it in for him, and that she frequently publicly reprimands him in an apparent effort to make an example of him. However, none of the witnesses believed or had any information indicating his treatment by Ms.Barschaw is motivated by his gender. Rather, many of the witnesses interviewed in this investigation believed that Ms. Barschaw favors her male employees, including (complainant) at least in the early period of his employment.”A second complaint investigated by Seabold alleged that Barshaw made fun of another county’s employees speech impediment by mimicking that person’s speech.The claim was supported by the results of the investigation. The complainant reported the incident to human resources immediately and has remained consistent. Although there were not witnesses to the complainant's allegation, there were several witnesses to Barschaw mimicking accents, including southern and Chinese.A third complaint alleged Barschaw created a hostile work environment by unfairly scrutinizing and criticizing his performance with the intention of forcing him to resign or creating a pretext for his termination.The investigation found evidence of the harsh treatment of the complainant but not that it may have been motivated by gender or age discrimination.The report states:"There was factual support for (complainant’s) allegation that he is being scrutinized and criticized more harshly than his colleagues, with some exceptions involving another male and female deputy clerk. However, (complainant) did not specifically allege and there was insufficient evidence to support that he has been targeted or mistreated by Ms. Barschaw because of a protected classification such as gender or age. …"It appears more likely that Ms. Barschaw was treating (complainant) more harshly because she was dissatisfied with what she perceived was a lack of progress in his new position, even though he had been in the position less than three months. Her approach with (complainant) obviously had a negative impact given that he has resigned and attributed his decision exclusively to Ms. Barschaw's conduct." 