Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson announced Tuesday that the cremated remains that were located along the highway and were the subject of the press release issued on April 13 have been identified.
Earlier this month a hay truck driver noticed what appeared to be an urn containing human remains along the highway on Interstate 90. After seeing it for several days he picked it up and brought it to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office where, upon realizing it apparently contained human remains, it was turned over to the Coroner’s Office. On April 13 Henderson issued a press release asking for the public’s help in identifying them allowing them to be reunited with their family.
Henry Johnston, of Johnston and Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg took an interest in the case and inspected the urn, locating a permanent ID disc that identified Danekas Funeral Home of Colville as the crematory where the cremation originally occurred. They were able to identify the decedent and, with assistance from the Steven’s County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office personnel were able contact family members who confirmed the identity of the decedent and the details of her death.
The urn is currently in the process of being returned to the family.
The details of how these remains ended up along the highway in Kittitas County are still a mystery.