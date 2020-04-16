Kittitas County is accepting tourism-related, small-scale, municipality-owned capital Projects and Operations grant applications.
In order to qualify, the capital project proposal must be municipality-owned, and applicants must provide at least 50% matching funds. Small-scale projects are defined in the application as those which request funding support of less than $50,000. The application is posted online at the county’s website or may be picked up in person at the Commissioner’s office at the County Courthouse in Ellensburg.
The deadline for applications has been extended until 5 p.m. June 18.
Kittitas County imposes a lodging tax assessed on the sale or charges made for furnishings of lodging according to RCW 67.28.180 and RCW 67.28.181. The funds collected are then allocated by the county to support tourism.
According to the state statute, funds awarded under this process may be used in a variety of ways to support tourism, including supporting the capital expenditures of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality. The county has authorized up to $100,000 be made available for this grant cycle.
Applications received by the county will be reviewed by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. The committee will then forward a recommendation for funding to the Board of County Commissioners for a final decision.
Applications are available online at www.co.kittitas.wa.us or may be picked up in person at the Kittitas County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Office, 205 W. Fifth Ave. Suite 108, Ellensburg.