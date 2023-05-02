Kittitas County is looking forward to the potential creation of a “veteran service officer” position.
Currently pending with the Kittitas County Veterans Advisory Committee, a VSO position could help connect veterans with healthcare, disability and other earned benefits.
Traditionally, U.S. military veterans seeking to submit claims for disability or get access to the VA’s healthcare system and other benefits would seek help from a private veteran service organization, such as the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars or Disabled American Veterans.
“If that ever worked, it’s not working now,” Kittitas County Veterans Coalition Director Dave Sturgell said.
A new VSO position within the county will directly assist veterans with submitting claims to the VA’s centralized systems and help them get healthcare access and connect with other benefits connected with their military service.
“This is the result of at least 10 years of research that the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs has done,” Sturgell said.
The department has found there are two important factors in determining veteran wellness in an area: access to enrollment in the VA medical health system and disability payments.
“Whenever they’ve looked at this, they found if they can get veterans into healthcare and disability payments, then all the rest of the problems become way more manageable,” Sturgell said.
In Kittitas County, veterans have faced some obstacles in getting wellness help.
“We’ve seen veteran service organizations in Kittitas County just go extinct or defunct,” Sturgell said. “We no longer have a presence from Vietnam Veterans of America ... we no longer have any presence from Disabled American Veterans. There’s just nobody there anymore.”
Sturgell said Kittitas County has fallen behind national averages in terms of getting veterans access to the two crucial indicators of veteran wellness.
Nationally, 31 to 32% of military veterans are enrolled in the VA Healthcare System, compared with 20% in Kittitas County.
“We’re 12 full percentage points behind the national average,” Sturgell said. “Part of that is we’re a rural county, and we don’t have our own medical clinic. Another part of it is that it’s a rural farm county and that culture of military farmworker masculinity is that you don’t ask for help.”
Around 20% of the county’s veterans receive access to disability payments, Sturgell said. The national average is 28%.
Currently, much of the workload with assisting the county’s veterans falls on volunteers with the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition, County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said.
“With the creation of this position, it will just build off of that volunteer staff that we have,” he said.
The VSO would be trained to use the VA’s database.
“They’ll just be better equipped to help our local veterans when they’re looking to file claims or if they are in need of some services that they qualify for, whether it’s rental assistance or food vouchers, or if they need help to get from here over to the west side or to Spokane for their doctor appointments through the VA,” Wachsmith said.
The position is currently still unofficial, but it is a high priority for the Kittitas County Veterans Advisory Committee, he said.
“We are still working on the job description and ... some of the internal logistics of the position itself,” Wachsmith said. “We’re almost there.”
The Veterans Advisory Committee will have a final draft of the job description at its May 12 meeting.
From there, the panel can make a recommendation to the Kittitas County commissioners for adoption, Wachsmith said.
If approved, the position could potentially be filled by the end of June, he said.
As a U.S. Army veteran, Wachsmith knows what adequate assistsance could mean for connecting veterans with their benefits.
“I get excited about the potential of having this full-time dedicated (VSO) because when I came home, I needed some services myself,” he said. “I was 21 and I didn’t know even what was available. So, having somebody that you can turn to locally as a trusted resource is one of the things that just out of the gate will be a huge benefit to our community.
“It should be a no-brainer for everybody involved,” Wachsmith said.