Brett Wachsmith

Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith says that while the VSO position is not official, it is a top priority of the Veterans Advisory Committee.

 Jake Green / Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kittitas County is looking forward to the potential creation of a “veteran service officer” position.

Currently pending with the Kittitas County Veterans Advisory Committee, a VSO position could help connect veterans with healthcare, disability and other earned benefits.


Tags