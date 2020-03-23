In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kittitas County Fair Board has canceled events scheduled for March, April and June, according to a news release from the Fair Board.
At this time, due to the current environment and desire to be equitable across all species, the Fair Board has decided to cancel the following upcoming events:
n March 28th — Beef weigh-in, pre-show and judging contest
n April 2nd – Kittitas County Fair super school
n April 6th – 1st Horse judging contest
n April 19th – Swine clinic and judging contest
n June 13th – Goat and Sheep weigh-in, pre-show and judging contest
n June 14th – Swine weigh-in
Beef, sheep, goats and pigs will still be tagged but instead of that activity occurring at weigh-in, a designated individual will be coming to your property to perform this task. Beef will be tagged by the end of April and all goats, sheep and swine will be tagged by the end of June. At the time of tagging, a copy of the animals’ health record will be collected from the exhibitor. In the near future, the board will be sending out how the judging and educational components will be made up.
The Fair Board will be continuing to meet and consult with public health officials, 4-H/FFA representatives, the Livestock and Sales Committees and Board of County Commissioners to reassess activities and events. As the situation changes, there will be updates.
At this time, the Fair Board is actively planning for the annual Kittitas County Fair to still be held. Continue to check the Fair Facebook page and County Extension office for updated information.