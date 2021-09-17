top story Kittitas County Fair: Turnout down, spending up By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The number of food vendors at this year’s Kittitas County Fair was down, but overall sales were up. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A lot of things seemed to be working against the Kittitas County Fair, with fewer vendors, less staff and lower attendance, however the fair was still a success.The fair was canceled last year, and it seemed to Fair Board President Becky Sherley, people were happy to be back out in the world, having a good time at a community event.“It was great to see a little bit of normalcy, I know we are far from normal, but it was nice to see some of those traditions still there,” Sherley said. “We were able to make accommodations to keep things a little bit safer for people on the grounds … seeing the laughter and smiles, seeing the kids’ hard work pay off. Just great to see the community again.” While the exact numbers are still being worked out, early estimates show that although fewer people showed up to the Kittitas County Fair this year, those who did spent more than enough to make up for the difference.According to Kady Porterfield, Kittitas Valley Event Center director, there was an estimated 18% drop in the amount of food vendors the fair was able to provide, however food sales were up 15%.Staffing was another issue for the fair, with a drop of about 55%. Sherley said she is thankful for the local volunteers who showed up and worked hard to make the fair happen, because there is no way it would have worked without them. There were about 300-350 volunteers, with 18 fair board directors, over 100 superintendents, 73 4-H/FFA leaders and another 100-150 additional volunteers.“I don’t think our community recognizes the amount of sheer volunteers hours that go into putting on our fair,” Sherley said. “The bulk of everything that happens is done through volunteer hours. So that always amazes me that we have some many people who are willing to step up and put the fair on for everybody.” One of the larger changes to the fair this year was the new carnival company, Paul Maurer Shows from San Diego. Sherley said they brought the new carnival to the fair because they felt it was time to change things up, and bring in higher quality rides.“They brought lots of great rides, they were packed in there with some new exciting rides,” Sherley said. “The equipment looked great, the lights were bright and it really worked well. We enjoyed having them.”According to Sherley, the carnival went above and beyond what was required or even expected. They could have just shown up with some flashy and fun rides and gone home, but instead the carnival invested into the community by supporting the children at the livestock sale.The livestock sale is always an important part of the fair, and this year was no different. Sherley said the livestock sale was up this year, by $111,000. She said the sale showed how “amazing” the community is when they want to support local youths.Although the animals are all sold, people can still add money to the animals which will support the kids. This can be done through the fair website.Another change to the fair was the introduction of cash cards known as the “Blast Pass.” This was the only acceptable currency at the fair. Cash was not accepted by any vendors, as a precaution against COVID. Although the animals are all sold, people can still add money to the animals which will support the kids. This can be done through the fair website.Another change to the fair was the introduction of cash cards known as the "Blast Pass." This was the only acceptable currency at the fair. Cash was not accepted by any vendors, as a precaution against COVID. The cash cards were only accepted at the fair, and there were set amount for how much money could be put on a card. Refunds for money that wasn't used on the cards can be received through the fair website, and will be available until Sept. 20. https://www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com/p/at-the-fair/blastpass-refunds 