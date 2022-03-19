When it comes to emergency response, efficiency is the name of the game, and an Upper County fire district is currently looking at ways to improve the quality of service to their residents.
Kittitas County Fire District 7, which spans 126 square-miles and covers 40 miles of major highways and interstate roads, is currently conducting a feasibility study with an outside consultant to look at the possibility of merging with District 2, known to residents as Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. The study, which is expected to take approximately six months to complete, will look at a range of options for the district, considering the pros and cons of each.
There are currently six separate fire entities in Upper County, and KCFD 7 Board of Directors Chair Bill Dickinson said there’s a large amount of redundancy in the current setup. In order to get to certain parts of their coverage map, he said fire crews have cross two other jurisdictions to get to those areas.
“When I came into office, I thought that there’s probably a better way to provide better services for less money by removing redundancy in everything from overhead to equipment and fire stations and oversight management costs,” he said. “When you look at the more urban areas, they have found that firefighting is a very expensive public safety service. If you can combine your resources and gain economy of scale, you can deliver more for less taxpayer dollars. That just makes business sense.”
With the six separate entities in Upper County, Dickinson said the various towns have held steadfast to that sense of individuality, much out of pride for having separate departments for generations.
“It developed over a period of 100 years,” he said. “As each area decided they needed a fire service, they created a new one, rather than expanding old ones.”
AN OUTSIDE VIEW
When the idea was brought forward by KCFD 7 board member Justin Zipperer, Dickinson said members of the KVFR board agreed that it would be beneficial to bring in an independent consultant to look at the idea from a different perspective.
“They thought it would be good to have an outside view and have some professionals come in and identify where the advantages are and whether there are any disadvantages to doing this, as well as what route we should take,” he said. “There are several ways to go about this. One is to form a regional fire authority where it’s just one entity with one governing body.”
One issue Dickinson said needs to be looked at is the way entities are structured within the county. With each separate fire service, he said the residents pay unique tax rates and receive different levels of service accordingly.
“The Lower County has a common level of service and a common tax rate,” he said. “It all works out really well. “(In Upper County), we not only have the separate fire services, but we also have a separate medic service. In Lower County, the medic service is rolled into the fire department. Again, there’s an economy of scale that you get when it’s all in one place.”
Because of the issue with disparate service levels and taxation rates in Upper County, Dickinson said another option is for his district to contract for services with KVFR. He said both districts are sharing the cost of the feasibility study, and he said the next step will be for both boards to get together to examine the findings within the report to chart a path forward.
“We’ll talk about whether we are enhancing our service level to our citizens, because that’s what we’re all about,” he said. “If that is the case and the study comes back and says that it’s definitely in the public interest to join forces and gain economy of scale, we can use that information to educate our citizens.”
As the two largest fire departments in the county, Dickinson said it makes sense for District 7 and KVFR to look at the possibility of a merger.
“If we could find a way to bring ourselves together, reduce overhead, and increase efficiency and effectiveness, we would be better serving our taxpayers,” he said.
A HISTORY OF EFFICACY
KVFR Chief John Sinclair said the possibilities being looked at in Upper County were successfully accomplished in Lower County approximately 15 years ago. A year before, he had moved to the county to be chief of District 2. A month after arriving, he went to lunch with Rich Elliott, who was then chief of the Ellensburg Fire Department.
“He asked me what I thought about merging the two agencies,” he said. “My comment to him at the time was that I thought it should have happened years ago.”
By the end of 2005, an agreement was reached where Elliott was deputy chief of both organizations, while Sinclair would act as chief of both.
“In 2006, we empaneled a citizens advisory group, walked them through the operations of both organizations, and the citizens advisory panel came together and did a joint meeting with the city of Ellensburg and the District 2 board,” Sinclair said. “They made a recommendation that we should have the city annexed into the district. We took that information to a vote of the citizens in 2006 and it was overwhelmingly approved.”
What is now known as KVFR became official in 2007, with Kittitas Fire becoming part of KVFR in 2016. From the beginning, Sinclair said the area saw the benefits of the merger as the Great Recession hit shortly after the initial merger.
“We were able to survive in those early years because we had amalgamated,” he said. “What we’ve done since 2006 is we’ve increased staffing, we’ve done multiple capital projects relative to our main station and the maintenance facility on Vantage Highway, the new living quarters out there, and we’ve rebuilt a couple of volunteer stations. We’ve made improvements in the fleet, and all of that is because we’ve been together, we can be more effective and more efficient. That is really what this is all about is efficiency of government.”
Because of the multiple separate jurisdictions in Upper County, Sinclair said there are stations literally located within half a mile of each other.
“We’ve built capital facilities and stepped on one another in Upper County,” he said. “It’s unnecessary, and it’s really not an efficient way to deliver the service. I’ve been in the fire service for 45 years, and I’ve worked in several different systems. Nearly every place that I’ve ever been, I’ve talked to people in the community, and what the community really wants is three things. They want people to show up quickly, handle their problem, and be nice to them. I think we can do that in a much better way in the future.”