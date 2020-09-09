Although the Evans Canyon Fire came a bit close for comfort, a venerable Yakima River institution is still standing and hoping to get back to business as soon as possible.
Red’s Fly Shop and Canyon River Ranch was spared by the flames from the fire, which luckily did not jump the Yakima River. The closure of state Route 821 however had a drastic effect on business, causing the hotel, restaurant and fly shop to close during what co-owner and fishing guide Steve Joyce said is typically one of the busiest, if not the busiest weekend of the year for the property.
“Hopefully, we’re going to see access open up as the threat passes,” he said. “The guided fly fishing trip are an important part of the business, but in addition to that we’ve got the lodge, the restaurant and the retail part of the fly shop. People schedule reservations more than a year in advance, and to lose this whole weekend over that is tough, but it’s mother nature and it’s part of being in the location where we’re at.”
Despite losing the business over Labor Day weekend, Joyce said he is grateful that nobody was injured or killed during the fire, and that the property made it through the fire without any structural loss. He said the location of the property provides a relative amount of safety during fire events.
“Fortunately, our location is surrounded by sheer rock on all sides if you look at it,” he said. “Even our immediate view across from is a sheer cliff and wasn’t really impacted. People coming out the rest of the fall and sitting on the deck will drive through a burned canyon but will get to our site and won’t see much of a change now.”
FISHING ALTERNATIVES
As people had booked so far in advance for the long weekend, Joyce said fishing guides at the ranch worked hard to salvage the trips and provide a quality experience for their clients by heading upstream to fish.
“We’ve been moving trips to the upper 40 miles of the fishable Yakima River,” he said. “Guests have been very understanding of the situation.”
Although guides were able to pick alternate locations for the river, Joyce said the other challenge was finding lodging for their clients at short notice since the lodge had to close. He said staff assisted in locating rooms for customers when possible, but it was a challenge due to the amount of Labor Day travel.
“There’s not a ton of other options for people to go at that point,” he said. “Everything was booked. Unfortunately, a lot of our guests didn’t end up coming to the Kittitas Valley. They stayed on the West Side and did other things over the weekend or went to another location.”
Along with scrambling to accommodate guests, Joyce said employees had the added stress of not knowing if the fire would cross the river. The stress was compounded for Joyce, who lives in the canyon himself.
“Anytime you’re watching flames approaching from your home, it’s going to be unsettling,” he said. “It burned right down to the railroad tracks on the other side of the river. There were some sleepless nights here.”
Despite the charred landscape travelers will see in the canyon as it reopens, Joyce said he doesn’t expect the impact of the fire to have any effect on the quality of fishing.
“The desert sagebrush terrain in the canyon regenerates really quickly,” he said. “Even by this fall, we’ll start seeing these hillsides turn green as soon as we get the first moisture. By spring season of next year, you won’t even be able to tell that the canyon burned.”
As the canyon reopens for recreation, Joyce said the fly shop, restaurant and lodge are eager to get back to providing a world-class experience for their guests. In the meantime, he said that wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the resilience of the fire crews who worked so hard to keep the fire at bay.
“Fortunately, we had a great fire crew on site out here,” he said. “Communications were really good the whole time. They did everything they could to keep it on that side of the river and succeeded in doing that. We were really lucky to have the resources available that we had when it occurred.”