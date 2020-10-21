With national ballot return figures trending at historically high levels early on in election season, Kittitas County residents are following suit in the first week of the process.
As of Tuesday evening, 6,423 ballots have been received by the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office, representing 21.56% of the 29,791 total ballots issued. That figure comes after three separate tallies have been conducted over a four-day time period beginning on Oct. 16.
Comparatively, the county took seven days to reach 20% ballot returns in the 2016 general election and seven days in 2012 to reach that percentage as well. Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit said it is clear that the numbers are trending high among voters in the county.
“It is larger than normal,” he said.
Despite the high return numbers, Pettit said they are not experiencing issues with ballot return boxes within the county being overloaded. He said multiple factors prevent this issue from happening, including the number of boxes distributed throughout the county and the frequency in which elections staff empties the boxes, especially the ones that are heavily trafficked.
“We are emptying our ballot drop box out here in the parking lot at the courthouse quite often,” he said. “It’s filling up, but it’s not full. It hasn’t been one of those things where there’s been a problem getting ballots in them.”
Addressing any concerns some residents may have about ballot box security, Pettit reiterated that selected boxes within the county have 24-hour surveillance cameras covering them, although he declined to mention which locations are covered by that feature. He added that law enforcement officers are also keeping tabs on the boxes in their routine patrols.
“There’s a little bit of extra attention being paid to those boxes,” he said.
Pettit added that the boxes will be emptied three days a week until election week, where the frequency will be increased. With the boxes being emptied regularly, he said that frequency adds to the level of ballot security for those who may be concerned.
“I see them every other day and I’m paying attention to what’s going on,” he said. “We have some that are monitored so we know what’s going on there, so there shouldn’t be any kind of problem with the security of those boxes. If there is, we will know about it quickly.”
In his column published in today’s Daily Record, Pettit explains the steps of processing ballots and touches on issues such as the signature verification process. He said that if there is an issue with a voter signature, it will be handled in the same fashion regardless of when the problem occurs in the ballot return process. He said the percentage of issues related to ballots that need further scrutiny are relatively low within the county, and that the affected voters have multiple opportunities to correct the mistake prior to the election, another subject further explained in today’s column by Pettit.
“We get about the same number of people where we have a signature that doesn’t match or they forget to sign the envelope,” he said. “It’s less than a half a percent or less than one percent of the ballots that are return that we have concerns with.”