The mission statement at the 4,500 square-foot Kittitas County Habitat Store is that there is no sense throwing something away when it can be resold, making home ownership that much closer for hard working Kittitas County families.
The second-hand store on South Railroad Ave. goes beyond other second-hand stores or pawn shops in that the money generated helps fund Home Ownership and Home Repair programs throughout Kittitas County.
“It’s nice for people to come in and help support Habitat in Ellensburg and their home community by donating items and purchasing items,” store manager Jason Sullivan said. “It cost quite a bit of money building houses and a small purchase can help build a home for someone in the community.
“It’s a way to help in some small way. We have funding from different connections and we reallocate certain monies in certain ways. The money generated by the store doesn’t have a lot of restrictions tied into it. So, it can go to Home Repairs as well.”
Kittitas County Habitat Store takes in furniture, building materials and other household items like lamps, desks etc. that people might find useful with rental property, workshops or studios.
“We’ve been working very hard on improving the stores shop ability, trying to create a better shopping environment,” Sullivan said. “We take a lot pride in our furniture, which is amazingly priced.
“There is a lot of items at a really affordable rate. The flooring has been super popular, along with our paints. We started carrying a line of paints, so people are coming in and getting a white or a gray. It’s something I’m going to carry on a regular basis, so it’s something they know they can come back and get.”
There are anything from bedroom sets and couches to work tools, stereos and television sets to books and odds and ends, all with a 14-day return guarantee, Sullivan said.
The store also offers free pick up hard-to-move items like washers and driers or other large-scale items.