The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak should not stop residents from accessing the local emergency response and health care system, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
Residents in need may call 911, may visit the emergency department, and access emergency services without concern of overwhelming the system at this time.
“Residents, essential workers, and the Incident Management Team (IMT) have done a tremendous job in flattening the curve for our healthcare and emergency response system,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “As we slowly move forward, we want to assure residents that they can access these services without fear of overwhelming our response at this time.”
Health care and emergency response previously hinged on the availability of personnel and personal protective equipment (PPE). The IMT and local partners have worked diligently to ensure those elements are now in place. In addition to emergency services, Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) is expanding patient services.
With physical distancing and personal protective equipment guidelines in place for patients as well as staff, KVH will be reaching out to patients for expired referrals for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and home health/hospice.
The hospital will resume scheduling routine mammograms and dexa scans as well as our cardiopulmonary services. All patients will be verbally screened for COVID-19 at the time of scheduling.
If you have concerns about your health, contact your personal healthcare provider or you can contact the Temporary COVID Clinic via KVH at 509-933-8850. For more information regarding COVID-19, visit www.co.kititas.wa.us or Facebook and you may also call the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.