Kittitas County health officials said Kittitas County should follow Gov. Jay Insee’s recommendation that events that draw more than 250 people be prohibited, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department
Gov. Inslee’s order and KCPHD’s recommendation applies to social gatherings, faith-based gatherings, recreational and sporting events, concerts, fundraisers, and additional similar events. Currently, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 13 counties in Washington, including three Eastern Washington counties: Grant, Kittitas, and Yakima. Other counties in Eastern Washington, including Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan, are also urging their residents to follow the governor’s order.
Canceling large events is one way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, according to health officials. This recommendation is a protective measure and is not meant to cause panic or increase the concern of our residents.
“We do not take this decision lightly and understand that this will impact peoples’ plans and time put towards events and gatherings,” said Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Our job is to ensure the health and safety of our community.”
Numerous community and school events already have been cancelled. The Morgan Middle School band concert scheduled for Thursday night was postponed. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala set for Thursday night was postponed. The Iron Horse Brewery St. Patrick's Day 1/2K set for Saturday was cancelled. The annual Brick Saloon spittoon boat race was postponed.
KCPHD is still not recommending school closure, although school partners have already started planning for prolonged closures should they need to occur.
“With the community spread that we are experiencing, we believe that school is one of the safest places for our children at this time,” Larson said. “Data suggest that closing schools prematurely (before known contact to students) will only delay the spread of this disease, not prevent it.”
While social distancing is not possible within schools, students remain at low risk within the school buildings.
Additional measures per Gov. Inslee’s proclamation include:
• Ask high-risk populations to avoid social and recreational contact with others, including attendance at large events.
• Implement changes to the workplace such as maximizing telecommuting options for as many employees as possible, and implementing social distancing in the workplace within reason.
• Make considerations for public transit such as additional cleaning and sanitizing.
Questions regarding COVID-19 should go to the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) at 509-933-8315. We will continue to provide updates and please continue to watch our county website along with our social media for more information today at www.co.kittitas.wa.us or Facebook.