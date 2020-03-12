An artist from Ellensburg High School and Kittitas High School were honored as part of the 47th annual ESD 105 Regional High School Art Show in Yakima.
Ellensburg High School senior Lucia Beck and Kittitas High School sophomore Emily Driver received Central Washington University Scholarship Awards.
Beck was honored for her acrylic painting titled “Nina.” Beck also received CWU scholarships in past ESD 105 regional shows as a 9th grader in 2017 for a charcoal self-portrait and in 2019 for an acrylic painting.
Driver, a student of art teacher Teresa Francois, was honored for pencil artwork titled “Every Which Way.”
The 2020 edition of the ESD 105 Regional High School Art Show includes 91 works by 72 students of teachers from 16 regional high schools. The high schools represented this year are: Davis, East Valley, Eisenhower, Ellensburg, Goldendale, Grandview, Highland, Kittitas, Riverside Christian, Selah, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Wahluke, Wapato, West Valley, and Zillah high schools. High school art teachers in the ESD 105 South Central Washington region were invited to submit up to eight pieces of their students’ art for this year’s regional exhibit.
Awards were given out in multiple categories including ESD 105 Special Recognition and ESD 105 Board Choice.
Jurors determining the six regional award winners in this year’s local show were retired Yakima Valley College visual art instructor Richard Nicksic, retired Union Gap School District visual art instructor Cheryl LaFlamme, retired West Valley School District visual art instructor Debbie Sundlee, and Central Washington University assistant professor of photography Marcus DeSieno. All entries were judged on the basis of mastery of the medium used, composition, and creativity
The CWU Scholarship Awards were determined by members of the CWU art faculty.