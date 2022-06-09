The Kittitas County Historical Museum on the southwest corner of East Third Avenue and North Pine Street is tasked with keeping the history of the city, the county, and the surrounding area.
The building itself is a valuable piece of Ellensburg history, dating back to the late 1880s, when Edward P. Cadwell and J. C. Lloyd partnered to build a new building following the Great Ellensburgh Fire that devastated downtown on July 4, 1889.
From the ashes of devastation came something of historical significance, which is still standing today. The Lloyd-Cadwell Building was built as a 60-foot by 80-foot, two-floor building for $15,000.
Lloyd and Cadwell secured approximately one million bricks from local brickyards to construct the building. Cadwell eventually bought out his partner, changing the name.
Like all things, even bricks need to be restored and it is time to replace and repair several locations throughout the 133-year-old building to ensure the integrity of the structure.
Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer is in the process of submitting a grant proposal to instigate a three-phase renovation plan to restore the historical building both inside and outside.
“When we first moved in, we did a restoration of the front façade, restoring it back to its early time period,” said Thayer, who confirmed the museum purchased the building 1974 and has expanded it to 9,000 square feet of display space.
“But over the years, the brick has deteriorated. We had a study done and the report does state that it is the highest priority and vital to the long-term health of the structure.”
Thayer submitted a grant proposal to the Heritage Capital Project Grant through the Washington State Historical Society. She estimates Phase I will cost an estimated $720,000 and the entire project is expected to run about $1.7 million.
“We’re planning in the event that we’re not funded. It will take us longer, but this is a necessary project because we have to do something,” Thayer said. “Our brick is in such need of repair, that we’ll continue the project in bites that we can afford.
“We can fundraise, and get community support throughout the entire project. Without our building, without our structure how can we make Kittitas County history accessible?”
The grant proposal was submitted on Thursday and they will know more after the next legislative session. Thayer said the project is contingent on funding. They hope to begin Phase I in July of 2023 through June 30, 2025.
“We would hopefully go for future funding and get this done through two or three funding cycles,” she said. “Of course, we don’t know what we’re getting into because it is an old building.
“We have an idea of what it’s going to take. But it’s like any house repair, you have new discoveries that weren’t planned. We’re working on a fairly fluid timeline, but it’s ultimately going to be funding driven.”
The Cadwell Building was built in late 1889 and has held up remarkably well over time. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the building underwent a restoration of the front façade, adding replica stained glass and design elements that had been removed since the 1910s.
In 1999, it underwent its next major remodel, in which the Historical Society brought together the adjacent buildings that it had acquired since 1974, bringing the museum to its current size of nearly 9,000 square feet of display-only space in addition to 4,000 square feet of storage space and employee workspace.
The Cadwell Apartments are still owned and operated by the Kittitas County Historical Society, Inc. as one of the primary income sources for the museum.