“This is cool stuff,” Curtis Bull said in his own succinct, direct way, standing in front of the Samuel Luther Smith/Smith Manufacturing Co. permanent display at the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
The display honors a creation that celebrated in 100th birthday this year.
The bicycles behind him on the wall, with their disc wheels, solid steel frames, one piece crank pedals, took on a space age essence in the glow of the display lights, like something out of the 1950s television show “Space Patrol.”
The thing is, these three different bicycle designs on display were manufactured long before the Golden Age of Science Fiction right here in Ellensburg. Even though they were built to last, during a time when steel was the preferred ingredient of choice, they didn’t. But it wasn’t because lack of effort.
Samuel Luther Smith settled on a specific bicycle design to produce and market, and with that the Smith Manufacturing Company was born on Oct. 6, 1919 at the original location at 213 W. Fourth Street, on the north side facing south towards Robber’s Roost. It began with a capital stock of $35,000 divided and sold in 350 equal shares, Bull said. The original board included D.W.S. Ramsay, E.J. Sutton, R. Lee Barnes and John Kelleher,.
“What makes this so cool is that it was built, designed and patented here in Ellensburg,” Bull said. “These are the only known bikes like this in the solar system.”
Maybe a slight exaggeration there, but the bicycles built between 1919 and 1923 were unique unto themselves. The “Bear” design was constructed with a chain and sprocket propulsion. But the wheels were made of solid steel in a disc design. Bright red, trimmed in black with gold striping made them sleek. The wheels were 3-4 inch rubber on 19-inch rims.
Smith Manufacturing produced three different machines as they were called. Where the Bear was similar to a modern cycle, the “Velo-Bike” had a large 19 inch front wheel and a smaller 12-inch rear wheel, propelled by crank pedals similar to a tricycle. They were designed for ages 5 to 8.
The third was called the “Velocipede.” It was in fact a tricycle, utilizing the large front wheel and two smaller wheels on the rear. All the designs had the disc rims, solid unlike spoked rims of modern bicycles. This one was for the younger children, 3 to 5.
Even though they were made for both indoor and outdoor use, what made them vulnerable were the tires. Despite being solid rubber, roadways of the day weren’t always paved, smooth surfaces and the tires tended to pull away from the disc.
“The kids would ride them hard, like kids do. And when the tires would pull away, they would ride them on the rims,” Bull said.
To his credit, Smith included an absolute guarantee with each machine leaving the factory and a lot of those tires were replaced.
“They were just cool. They were modern for their time. They were made out of steel,” said Bull, still looking on the design work with continued admiration. “Local kids like Carter Crimp, Pete Stougard, Alex Smith and Wayne ‘Snappy’ Smith all had them.”
Despite being a futuristic machine in a post-World War I world, sales didn’t play out like Samuel Smith envisioned and he shut down the bicycle production in 1923 after making just 200 machines.
“I guess I’m just trying to see that the history isn’t forgotten,” said Bull, who donated the three fully assembled bicycles to the the Kittitas County Historical Museum for its permanent display.
“It’s amazing what the ingenuity of the time could do, and it’s important that people around here know about this original company. Smith Manufacturing stayed busy repairing farm equipment for local families. But long before that, they made kids happy with these two and three-wheel machines.”