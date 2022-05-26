History sometimes paints a different picture, using broad strokes instead of the finesse and subtleties of individual moments that played a part in how America developed through difficult times.
Their stories are limitless and deserve to be heard. The Kittitas County Historical Museum continues its annual Lecture Series with a presentation of Sand, Snakes, and Silver Wings: The Women’s Airforce Service Pilots of WWII on June 2.
Guest lecturer Rebecca Hom portrays a journey through their stories to discover a piece of American women’s history; stories of individual WASP pilots and a historical overview of the WASP program — its creation, its conflicts, and its controversial disbandment.
The event is free, but seating will be limited, executive director Sadie Thayer said. Guests are asked to register via KCHM.org for in-person attendance or virtual access through Zoom.
“Sand, Snakes, and Silver Wings: The Women’s Airforce Service Pilots of WWII” is the story of women serving their country during a time when it was unorthodox when the world was at war.
They were selected from over 25,000 applicants from all across the United States. Those who completed the rigorous Army training at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas became the first females to fly military aircraft. They flew everything from trainers to cargo, to pursuit to bombers — whatever was available to the military at the time.
They ferried planes to bases from one corner of the U.S. to the other; they towed aerial targets for ground artillery trainees to perfect their aim.
They test piloted planes fresh off the manufacturing line and delivered red-carded, poorly repaired planes for disposal.
Their stories are a seldom told part of history, but Hom has been a traveling, curious, story searcher for more than 20 years and has dedicated her time to tell their stories.