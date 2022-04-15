It’s back.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum lecture series returns after a long closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The April lecture will feature 2021-2023 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau program speaker Eric Wagner and his insight into the Mount St. Helens 40 years later. The Pacific Northwest was greatly impacted by the eruption and this lecture is a unique learning opportunity, Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer said.
“We’re just thrilled we’re back, honestly. We had to cancel, so the first lecture is ‘After the Blast 40 years later,’” Thayer said. “We’re asking people to sign up for free tickets online. Seating will be limited for all of our lectures. How many depends on our presenters
“The absolute minimum will be 50 seats, but we are working with the presenters on what their preferences are. We’ve had to make some changes based on restrictions that are still in place.”
On May 18, 1980, the world watched in awe as Mount St. Helens erupted, killing 57 people and causing hundreds of square miles of destruction.
Ecologists have since spent decades studying life’s resilience in the face of seemingly total devastation. Through their work, the eruption of Mount St. Helens has become known as the greatest natural experiment in Pacific Northwest history, according to the press release.
In his talk, Wagner will take his audience on a journey through the blast zone as he explores not just the surprising ways plants and animals survived the eruption, but also the complex roles that people have played, all while showing how fascinating Mount St. Helens still is 40 years after the blast.
“We actually carry his book available in the museum, which is called, ‘After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens” Thayer said. “It will be a great presentation and we’re really looking forward to it.”
Wagner is a writer and biologist. He holds a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Washington, where he studied penguins.
Wagner lives in Seattle and is the author of three books, including “After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens”.
His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Orion, and High Country News, among many other places.
About the Speakers Bureau Program In communities throughout Washington State, Speakers Bureau presenters give free public presentations on history, politics, music, philosophy, spiritual traditions, and everything in between.
The Speakers Bureau program is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Washington via the Office of the Secretary of State, the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University, and generous contributions from other businesses, foundations, and individuals.