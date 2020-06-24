When the Kittitas County Historical Museum closed its doors March 16 to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had two full-time employees, a 10-person volunteer staff and a full schedule of summertime events planned.
It’s been closed ever since, but with the county entering Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, the historical museum will open its doors today with a skeleton staff, under the new normal guidelines.
“I am so glad to be able to open our doors and allow people to come back in and enjoy the museum again,” director Sadie Thayer said. “We have cancelled the guest lecture series until 2021. But when we reopen folks will be able to come in and see the museum, they’ll be able to go through the exhibits.
“Unfortunately, all our hands-on exhibits will not be available. Our rock and mineral touch table or working telephone display, which has been turned off for now. We’ll basically be exercising social distancing, following the guidelines, yet trying to be as friendly as possible, while keeping guests and staff safe.”
The Kittitas County Historical Museum has approximately 15,000 objects in the collections. The collections include objects like tools, clothing, furniture, artwork, toys, household items, and Native American baskets, bags, and stone tools. Other highlights include historic photographs, antique cars, and military objects.
The collections cover a wide time frame, from dinosaur bones and geological specimens dating back millions of years to modern day tools and equipment. The objects in the collections come from all corners of Kittitas County, and from around the globe.
“We’ve been working on the behind-the-scenes stuff during the quarantine,” Thayer said. “It’s given us an opportunity to work on our data base projects. We reworked out business room. Unfortunately, it has been closed to the public, but we can reopen it upon request.
“We have a lot of plans and put in a lot of work towards upcoming exhibits and some things we’ve partnered with other organizations.”