There is a lot to find in the Kittitas County Historical Museum, from 100-year-old cars to classic switchboard telephones, it’s no wonder the museum staff has created scavenger hunts to give people a challenge. The Youth Services of Kittitas County mentorship program has decided to take advantage of the challenge, and will be hosting a table at the museum March. 24 and 25.
There are different skill levels of the scavenger hunt based on ages. The easiest hunt is for ages six to nine, the hardest is called fiendish and is only for the bravest of individuals. Youth Services Administrative Director Cassey Henrickson said she tried out the fiendish level hunt with her mentee who is 17 years old, and they were not able to score 100 percent after an hour and half of hunting.
“It was a blast, they have done so much to the museum since I was there last, which was years ago,” Henrickson said. “I just though it was a really cool thing and it would be great for more people to know that it exists.”
Entry to the museum and the scavenger hunts are free for everyone whenever the museum is open, so anybody is welcome to stop by and start hunting. The Youth Services event this week is simply taking advantage of the service, and isn’t reserved to people in the program.
“It is a real different way for people to experience the museum,” Museum Director Sadie Thayer said. “They don’t realize they are learning, and it’s fun to see their smiles.”
The hunts, especially the harder ones, require participants to pay close attention to the exhibits. Sometimes a clue can be found by closely reading the information plaques on the exhibits.
There are six rooms of exhibits in the museum, and people can choose to look for five items per room, or ten if they have more time. Thayer said they expect the average person will take about a minute to find each item, so they wanted to give people the chance to complete the hunts without taking too long. The fiendish level hunts are the only ones that don’t have the option to look for ten items per room, they also can’t ask the museum staff for hints like the others.
The Youth Services mentorship program has about 40 mentors across the county, although most are active in Ellensburg. Henrickson said they are always looking for more mentors to help the kids (ages five to 18), and the program is hosting events whenever they can.
The mentorship hunts will be from noon to 4 p.m. March. 24 and 25, taking advantage of the free time many kids have during spring break week.
“We are really excited to provide this opportunity to all the mentors and mentees,” Thayer said. “It is an opportunity to get mentors and mentees into the museum and it is a fun and exciting activity.”