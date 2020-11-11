What started in 1920 with securing women’s right to vote evolved into producing the first woman presidential candidate, has now, 100 years later, led to the first woman vice president of the United States.
Vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, invoked not only the historic nature of her election, but also paid tribute to those who came before her to help pave the path to the White House.
On Nov. 19, the Kittitas County Historical Museum will sponsor the virtual presentation of “May’s Vote” to pay homage to the struggle and Centennial anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the 19th Amendment.
“‘May’s Vote’ was written by Toni Douglass in 1988 under a grant from the Washington State Centennial Commission. It has toured throughout Washington since 1989. The current production features actors Barbara Callander and Denise Winter,” Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer said.
“‘May’s Vote’ tells the story of two Northwest suffragists — prim and proper Emma Smith DeVoe and outrageous, flamboyant May Arkwright Hutton. The two worked together, but seldom eye to eye, to win the vote for women in Washington state in 1910. DeVoe was based in Western Washington, but had a home in Thorp. She was a professional suffrage organizer trained by Susan B. Anthony.”
The Key City Public Theatre will present the 45-minute, streamed performance, which features the lives of two very different Washington state women that built the state’s legacy and fought for the right of women to vote in the United States.
Emma Smith DeVoe and May Arkwright Hutton. Hutton, a Spokane millionaire who had struck it rich in the Idaho silver mines, thought the way to get the vote from men was to “clap ‘em on the back, pass out cigars, and swap stories with ‘em.”
Smith DeVoe believed it was imperative to approach men in a ladylike manner and persuade them, convince them, argue against their resistance. History was made with the 2020 presidential election and Kittitas County residents will have the opportunity to see how the foundation was constructed with the presentation of “May’s Vote”.