The new decade and the year promises to be something special for the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
Visitors and interested people will have a chance to better understand the year in review and meet the people that work behind the scenes when Historical Society hosts its annual meeting and open house on Wednesday.
“The open house gives people a chance to see what’s been updated and what’s new at the museum,” director Sadie Thayer said. “The year 2020 marks the 100th year for the women’s right to vote and we have some special exhibits to recognize that. There will be three separate exhibits in March for that alone, including Mary Ellen Shoudy, who the city of Ellensburg is named after.”
The annual business meeting will also include the election of new board members and officers for the Kittitas County Historical Society.
“People will get a glimpse of what’s coming in 2020 and the opportunity to view new and updated exhibits, including the new installations to our neon sign display,” Thayer said. “This is a great opportunity to visit with other supporters and enjoy holiday refreshments and music.”
The Kittitas County Historical Society dates back to Sept. 20, 1961 when the society was officially formed with the goal of establishing a space to display a small collection of historic items. It was able to set up a display in a single room at the Morris Sorenson Memorial County Hospital, and hosted its first open house on May 6, 1962.
Today, the Kittitas County Historical Museum offers several displays including an Antique Doll Collection, Native American Bag and Basket Collection, Antique Automobile display, items from early Kittitas County Businesses and Military History.