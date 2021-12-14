historical society

Kittitas County Historical Society will host its annual meeting and open house on Wednesday at the Kittitas County Historical Museum.

 Daily Record file photo

The Historical Society will reflect on its recent 60th Anniversary, and will hold its annual election of board members and officers Wednesday as part of the yearly meeting and open house.

The Kittitas County Historical Society will host its annual meeting and open house on Wednesday at the Kittitas County Historical Museum in historic downtown Ellensburg.

There annual meeting between 5 to 6 p.m. where guests will hear a recap of the museum activities from 2021 and what plans are in store for 2022.

During the Open House from 6 to 8 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to view new and updated exhibits throughout the Museum, enjoy holiday refreshments and music, and visit with other museum supporters.

The public is encouraged to attend.

