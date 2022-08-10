The Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse will be inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF), at 5-7 p.m., Aug. 27, at the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, 1051 Sorenson Road. The induction will include a banquet prepared by the Kittitas County Cattlewomen and a special “Artists of Fame” western art auction finale. Tickets are available at www.erhof.org.
Founded in 1958, the Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse rode across two decades of Ellensburg rodeo history, participating in parades, playday competitions, horse shows, trail rides, and mounted drill exhibitions. Posse boys wore red western shirts with white scarves, white straw hats, white slacks, and star-patches awarded them by the Kittitas County Sheriff. Astride sorrel and black horses, Junior Sheriff’s Posse riders carried American flags in the Ellensburg
Rodeo parade, grand entry, and both day and night show performances of the late ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Kittitas County Sheriff Bob Dorsey, who served from 1942-66, founded the Junior Sheriff’s Posse in 1958 as a community service project. The boys held their first practices in 1959. Ellensburg Rodeo Posse member Cal Shull (husband of Sheriff Dorsey’s office administrator Nellie Shull) served as the first drillmaster, assisted by Frank Moore and Bryce Baker. In the posse’s early days, volunteer Rod Hussey trucked the boys’ horses around the state. Shull, Baker, and Hussey also volunteered with the all-girl Ellensburg Rodeo Wranglerettes drill team.
An Ellensburg Daily Record article described the Junior Sheriff’s Posse as “a unique riding group brought together to combine a youth club with the love of horses.... The premise of the club is to build character and leadership in the boys, combining responsibility in rural youths along with good horsemanship.”
Founding member George Michel joined at age 14 and rode in the posse for two years. He served as posse 1st Lieutenant alongside his friend Ron Carlson, who was Captain. Michel remembers, “some of the boys were only 11 and 12 years old.” He states, “the most fun I had was in the playday competitions, especially when we traveled over the mountains. The Snoqualmie Riding Club in North Bend hosted a parade and playday with ribbons and trophies.” Playday events included “scurries” (hurdle racing), relay races, pole bending, mounted drill competitions, trailer races, and more.
Michel recalls each of the founders: Wallace Audie, Mac Bledsoe, John Burkheimer Jr., Ron Carlson, Rick Cole, Scott Dierenger, Jim Hand, Gary Heglar, Scott McCullough, Bill Moore, Johnny Vaughan, Steve Gerwells, and Fred Newschwander.
In addition to the Captain and 1st Lieutenant, posse officers included a Secretary and Treasurer. The boys conducted their own business meetings. A 1965 Daily Record article reported the posse’s annual awards potluck ceremony at Fairview Hall drew 93 attendees and featured awards for Sportsmanship (Ken Hunt), Inspiration (Jim Shaw), and Attendance (Scott Dolquist).
A “Gymkana” trophy for playday wins went to Dave Storlie.
The posse participated in Ellensburg’s annual National Bank of Washington Equitation Show and traveled to events in Wenatchee, Yakima, Enumclaw, North Bend, and other venues. They were featured entertainment at the King County Fair and Rodeo in Enumclaw. “We also performed during the Ellensburg Rodeo on several occasions as the ‘specialty act,’” recalls founder Rick Cole. “We drilled to the music of Eddie Arnold’s record, ‘Cattle Call.’”
The drill required a great deal of practice and precise horsemanship. “We started with two abreast,” Michel remembers. “Then Ron Carlson and I took the trailing riders and did separate circles then came to center crossing, a maneuver called ‘threading the needle.’ Then we all lined up facing the crowd. The entire drill lasted the length of the song ‘Cattle Call,’ about 3 minutes.”
Synchronizing 15-20 young horseback riders into circles, figure-eights, and threading the needle was a difficult feat.
A younger group also holds good memories of their Junior Sheriff’s Posse days. Wayne Hunt, who is 7 years younger than Carlson and Michel, remembers, “John Woods and I were pretty good at the ‘trailer race’ — a playday event where competitors drove a horse trailer into the arena and raced to saddle their horse and run a two-man relay. In ‘scurry races’ or ‘scurries,’ we jumped hurdles. I had a horse named ‘Hunt’s Ketchup’ that was a little wild and sometimes would start bucking after a jump!”
John Brotherton, five years younger than Hunt, recalls the posse boys rode “mostly sorrels and a few blacks (Scott Dolquist had a beautiful black), but I was the only member who rode a palomino.” “We were pretty busy,” he continues. “My sister Roberta rode in Wranglerettes, and so our family’s summers were filled with trail rides, parades, playdays, and rodeos. Les Storlie, whose sons Dave and Scott rode with the posse, was drillmaster when I was member.”
Trail rides up the canyons were a favorite pastime. “We had a lot of fun on those trail rides,” says Scott Storlie. “Kenny Hunt and I could get back at the older members for picking on us. After dark we would steal their saddles and string them as far up a tree as we could!” He remembers “swimming parties at the CWSC pool” and even recalls the exact route he and his brother Dave rode their horses to and from practice each week: “From Judge Ronald, to Pfenning, to Radio Road, and then across the field behind KXLE radio station. Then, across the highway to the city canal road, to the railroad tracks, and across to the posse barns and into the rodeo arena.” Storlie also fondly recalls drilling to the music of “Cattle Call.”
In the mid-1970s, interest lagged, and mounted youth drill teams around the region began to disappear. 4-H Horse Clubs and High School and Junior Rodeos began to take their place, and youngsters found other hobbies and activities to pursue. The Kittitas Junior Sheriff’s Posse disbanded around 1975.
Today, the Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse “boys” are senior citizens. Alumni are spread across the Kittitas Valley, the Pacific Northwest, and North America. Many plan to attend their induction into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame and celebrate their special place in the history of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Mike Allen, an ERHOF board member and professor emeritus of history at the University of Washington, Tacoma, is a graduate of Ellensburg High School and Central Washington State College.