The Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse will be inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF), at 5-7 p.m., Aug. 27, at the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, 1051 Sorenson Road. The induction will include a banquet prepared by the Kittitas County Cattlewomen and a special “Artists of Fame” western art auction finale. Tickets are available at www.erhof.org.

Founded in 1958, the Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse rode across two decades of Ellensburg rodeo history, participating in parades, playday competitions, horse shows, trail rides, and mounted drill exhibitions. Posse boys wore red western shirts with white scarves, white straw hats, white slacks, and star-patches awarded them by the Kittitas County Sheriff. Astride sorrel and black horses, Junior Sheriff’s Posse riders carried American flags in the Ellensburg

