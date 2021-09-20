Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Fire Marshal, in cooperation with cities and fire districts, has lifted the burn ban, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Fire Marshal. The burn ban had been in place since June 4.

The ban is lifted for the following areas of Kittitas County on Sept. 20 effective immediately:

• City of Ellensburg

• City of Kittitas

• City of Roslyn

• Ronald

• Town of South Cle Elum

• Thorp

• Easton

• Vantage

• Snoqualmie Pass

• Areas Outside of fire districts

Recreational fires are allowed in unincorporated areas of Kittitas County, provided that no restrictions or burn bans are in effect.

The following rules for Recreational Fires shall apply at all times:

• Recreational fires, campfires, cook fires, etc. shall be no greater than 3' x 3' in diameter and no more than 2' in height;

• No recreational fires shall be located within 25 feet of any structure;

• A person capable of utilizing fire extinguishing equipment such as buckets, shovels, garden hoses connected to a water supply, fire extinguishers, heavy equipment, etc., shall be on-site at all times; and

• Fire extinguishing equipment such as buckets, shovels, garden hoses connected to a water supply, fire extinguishers, heavy equipment, or any equipment that will provide suppression of the proposed fire, shall be on-site at all times while the fire is burning.

