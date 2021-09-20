Kittitas County lifts burn ban For the DAILY RECORD Sep 20, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Fire Marshal, in cooperation with cities and fire districts, has lifted the burn ban, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Fire Marshal. The burn ban had been in place since June 4.The ban is lifted for the following areas of Kittitas County on Sept. 20 effective immediately:• City of Ellensburg • City of Kittitas• City of Roslyn• Ronald• Town of South Cle Elum• Thorp• Easton • Vantage• Snoqualmie Pass• Areas Outside of fire districtsRecreational fires are allowed in unincorporated areas of Kittitas County, provided that no restrictions or burn bans are in effect.The following rules for Recreational Fires shall apply at all times:• Recreational fires, campfires, cook fires, etc. shall be no greater than 3' x 3' in diameter and no more than 2' in height;• No recreational fires shall be located within 25 feet of any structure;• A person capable of utilizing fire extinguishing equipment such as buckets, shovels, garden hoses connected to a water supply, fire extinguishers, heavy equipment, etc., shall be on-site at all times; and• Fire extinguishing equipment such as buckets, shovels, garden hoses connected to a water supply, fire extinguishers, heavy equipment, or any equipment that will provide suppression of the proposed fire, shall be on-site at all times while the fire is burning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ban Kittitas County Linguistics Law Thermohydraulics Social Services Fire Marshal Garden Hose Fire Extinguisher Utilizing Cook Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themDollar General store opens for business in KittitasAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for football Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter