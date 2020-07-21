At least one Kittitas County long-term care facility resident has died due to COVID-19, while two others are currently hospitalized after being infected with the virus.
A Monday press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department said the resident of Pacifica Senior Living passed away on Sunday. The release said two individuals from long-term care facilities are currently receiving comfort care at Kittitas Valley Healthcare. The National Institute on Aging defines comfort care as care that helps or soothes a person who is dying, with the goal of preventing or relieving suffering as much as possible.
“This touches many families in our community,” the release stated. “Please reach out to those you know and offer support.”
During his Monday question and answer session, Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said the patient referred to in the press release was also being seen at KVH for comfort care, and that a resident of Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab died Saturday after showing signs of a fever.
“I tested them post-mortem,” Larson said. “I expect that to be COVID-19.”
Larson continued by saying that the patients currently at KVH receiving comfort care will most likely pass on by the end of the day Monday.
“By tomorrow, we’ll have at least three and maybe four people from our community who have died,” he said. “We expect multiple more people to die from these facilities.”
According to Monday data from the KCPHD, Pacifica Senior Living has 14 positive residents and five positive staff members, while Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab has 37 positive residents and 25 positive staff members. Meadows Place has two positive staff members.
The press release said the Kittitas County Incident Management Team has focused on long-term care facilities as early as March, coordinating closely with each facility to ensure they had plans in place that included proper personal protective equipment and up to date contact information for mass notifications.
“Additionally, there are stringent restrictions in place for every long-term care facility in Washington state, since we know that older and immunocompromised populations are at risk,” the release stated. “We will continue to work diligently to contain COVID-19.”
KCPHD Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said as of 5 p.m. Monday there are no further hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and that there are still tests pending at Pacifica and Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab. She said each facility has its own response plan for the situation, and residents who have tested positive are being isolated from the other residents. In his Monday question and answer session, Dr. Larson said long-term care facilities weren’t previously doing weekly COVID-19 testing due to challenges related to cost and access to testing materials.
“The memory care center at Pacifica was tested June 25 and 26 and they had no cases at that point,” he said. “It doesn’t take long to move forward.”
Larson said the facilities had done a good job of providing personal protective equipment to employees and following protocol such as masking and social distancing. As the county moved into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, however, he said patterns within the community changed for the worse.
“Everyone got a little bit lax, including health care providers, which brought the disease into these facilities,” he said. “The disease didn’t just start up in the facilities, it came from the outside. Since no family members are going into these facilities currently, it came from the health care workers.”
As positive case numbers increase in the community, Larson said all negative staff members and residents at Prestige will be tested on a weekly basis. He said staff and residents at Prestige Hearthstone will be tested later in the week.
“You’ll see that the tent has gone back up outside of KVH, and that’s because the numbers have gone up,” he said. “That is not the direction we want to go.”