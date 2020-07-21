Kittitas County native Kristin Ashley seeks to bring her passion and love for the region and its citizens to the forefront as she runs for District 1 Kittitas County Commissioner.
Ashley, a Republican, is running against incumbent Cory Wright. The race is on the primary ballot, but since only two candidates are running, both advance to the November general election.
Ashley was raised in Kittitas County and attended public schools in the Cle-Elum/Roslyn school district and then transferred to the Ellensburg school district in fourth grade. She grew with a passion for her rural way of life, her horse, reading, and her neighbors.
Ashley enlisted as an active-duty United States Army medic in 2004. She served for five years and was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Irwin, California and Camp Bucca Iraq in 2006-2007.
While in the army, Ashley volunteered for additional assignments and tasks, being selected to represent Fort Irwin in the 2008 Army 10-Mile Race in Washington DC. She marched in the National Colors color guard for multiple events, including the return of the Oscar award to the Army for the 1912 production "Prelude to War."
Ashley was released from active duty with an Honorable Discharge and multiple awards, including Army Commendation Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, and coins for her successful missions, troop support, and outstanding performance. She transitioned into Army Reserves for a year while gaining whitewater guide skills and completing community college courses aspiring toward a degree in higher education.
Throughout her college career, Ashley served in leadership roles in multiple clubs and organizations while simultaneously volunteering in the community. After graduating Summa Cum Laude with a double major in global wine studies and tourism management from Central Washington University, she has continued to volunteer, serving in nonprofit organizations locally and disaster relief in the Caribbean.
Ashley currently works to educate the public about renewable energy at a wind facility.
Ashley’ platform includes:
• Creative solutions to increase revenue for hard-working ranchers and farmers.
• Airport development and support of economic sustainability of Kittitas County.
• Mental health investment. This will equip our residents to lead the most productive lives that they can and prevent people in crises. This will reduce overall cost of the county, reduce the high-risk response situations for emergency medical personnel and the police force, and reduce people in crises occupancy of needed Emergency Room beds, and jail cells.
• Diversity, inclusion, and equity for our future.
• Access to and stewardship of public lands for generations to come. Support of outdoor recreation to include hunting and fishing.
• Energy independence and conservation of existing farmlands.
• Economic recovery for small businesses to increase living wage jobs for our community.
• Transparent and respectful communication with neighbors of all backgrounds and values for a future that we can all be proud of.