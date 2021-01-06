The Kittitas County Contact Investigation and Contact Tracing (CICT) team continues to manager over 200 active cases of COVID-19 in Kittitas County and is prioritizing job duties to address those most at-risk. As such, the CICT team is no longer able to provide courtesy letters to individuals requesting verification for their employers, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
For months, CICT has been providing courtesy letters to any individual who tested positive and requested verification to provide to their employer. With the active case count, the team is no longer able to provide that service.
For individuals who require documented proof for their employer, they are now referred to access their medical records for verification. Most medical clinics, including Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) offer online, secure, patient portals for patients to get health information online.
The CICT team continues to prioritize people who are positive for COVID-19 and high risk. If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, the CICT will contact you within 24 to 48 hours. You will be asked to notify any of your close contacts regarding potential exposure. If you have been exposed or have symptoms, get tested.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov If you have questions about COVID-19 testing you may contact your health care provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your health care provider.