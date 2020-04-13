Kittitas County property tax relief is available for citizens financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office.
Kittitas County Treasurer, Amy Cziske said that,in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is exercising her authority under RCW 84.56.020(8) to provide property tax payment relief for Kittitas County taxpayers in need.
The Treasurer’s office has implemented an emergency payment plan program that will waive or reduce interest and penalties for taxpayers who are unable to pay their property taxes by the April 30 due date for reasons related to the pandemic.
Cziske clarified that property taxes are still due by April 30 but that those taxpayers with a genuine need, who enter into a 2020 Relief Payment Plan, will be allowed to pay their 2020 First-Half taxes over an agreed upon amount of time.
The 2020 Relief Payment Application and Agreement form is available online at www.co.kittitas.wa.us/treasurer/forms. Completed property tax relief application requests should be emailed to treasurer@co.kittitas.wa.us. Use the Subject Line – Emergency Tax Payment Plan. Or, mail the completed and signed form to Kittitas County Treasurer, Attention: Emergency Tax Payment Plan, 205 W 5th Ave Ste 102, Ellensburg, WA, 98926.
Applications forms must be received on or before the April 30 tax due date.
Cziske said, “There is a delicate balance in trying to assist our property owners affected by this pandemic and ensuring that our local government operations and service districts have funding to continue serving our community.”
She encouraged property owners who are financially able to pay the first half or full year property taxes early to fund essential services needed now, and in the months to come.
The Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office is currently closed to the public but property tax payments can be made in the following ways:
n Online through your bank’s online services
n Online through the TaxSifter website; http://taxsifter.co.kittitas.wa.us/Search/Results.aspx, or by calling Point and Pay directly at (866) 279-1721. Please note that a 2.49% fee or a $2 check fee will be charged for this service.
n Drive through using the Elections Ballot Drop Box located in the Courthouse driveway.
n By mail — Taxpayers should include their tax statement and write the property tax account number on their check or money order. Cash should not be sent through the mail.
n AutoPay – The deadline to sign up for ACH AutoPay has been extended to April 15th. The form for this is available on our website at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/treasurer/payments.aspx. RCW 84.56.020(8) states that “during a state of emergency declared under RCW 43.06.010 (12), the county treasurer, on the treasurer’s own motion or at the request of any taxpayer affected by the emergency, may grant extensions of the due date of any such taxes as the treasurer deems proper.”
For more information, contact the Treasurer’s office at 509-962-7535 or via email at treasurer@co.kittitas.wa.us. We are currently working remotely and with limited staffing but will work to answer any questions directed to us by taxpayers.