Kittitas County officials are putting out the word — do not visit Kittitas County over the Memorial Day weekend.
A release from the Kittitas County Incident Management team points out there is no overnight camping anywhere in Kittitas County.
The IMT has sent a request to the lead Public Information Officer at the state for assistance in spreading the message urging people to not visit Kittitas County at this time and to follow the laws in place for their county of residence. The IMT has reached out to businesses that may be affected by people entering Kittitas County against COVID-19 regulations. The IMT has reached out to specific areas that tend to see an increase in tourist activity during this holiday weekend, which include Vantage, Cle Elum and Roslyn.
Kittitas County residents also are urged to help mitigate exposure over Memorial Day weekend by staying home. If you are out, wear masks if you are unable to maintain six foot physical distance.
The county is working to mitigate COVID-19 exposure risk over Memorial Day weekend in preparation for the potential to move into Phase 2 on Wednesday, May 27. The county will submit a report to Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Tuesday, May 26 in order to move forward with the Phase 2 variance application. The report will wrap up the IMT’s response to the known outbreak at Twin City Foods, but it will also report on the county’s ability to coordinate efforts to prevent more outbreaks in the future.
If your business is concerned about potential exposure over Memorial Day Weekend, contact the Emergency Operation Center (EOC). If you have questions about your health, contact your health care provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.