From a business perspective, it’s a brave new world out there moving through the pandemic and back into some sense of normalcy in a challenging economic climate.
But two businesses from Kittitas County and another from Yakima will get advice with their business plan and a nice infusion of cash to jumpstart 2022.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development announced the winners of the 2022 Enterprise Challenge.
The Kittitas County placers come from two different directions both in business and background.
Yet both benefited from the education in business promotion and economic development initiatives, along with a range of business support tools including publications, web services, seminars and even leadership development.
Gallivant Chocolate Company (Kittitas County) owner Liz O’Connor’s business presentation earned second place and a cash prize of $5,000, while Make Music Ellensburg owner Jan Jafee’s community music school placed third. She was presented $2,500.
“It is exciting. My company is brand new and I’m still in the process of getting finding a (building) and place to work. This was very beneficial. It was like stepping out there and learning,” said O’Connor, who is targeting sometime in June as an opening date.
“Everybody was so encouraging and helpful. It was a competition, but it was definitely about learning. I’ve never run a small business, so what are your resources and who are your local contacts? I’m not even open yet, so you don’t even know what you don’t know. This was a great learning experience.”
O’Connor has a bachelor’s degree in international business. She holds a master’s in environmental anthropology and is also a certified cholattier.
“I didn’t go to pastry school, but I went through a three-month program, and they take you through everything you need to know about how to work with chocolate,” O’Connor said. “I work with European chocolate, special presentations.”
The Gallivant Chocolate Company offers high quality, hand-made chocolates and confections and will be opening in Ellensburg sometime soon.
Make Music Ellensburg started in Jafee’s home and has expanded to nearly 70 students with a variety of instructors from Upper and Lower County. The community music school for all ages offers in-person and virtual lessons, classes, workshops, and events.
“It has been a lot of work and a lot of learning. I don’t have a business degree, so this was very beneficial and informative. I’m excited for the future of my business,” Jaffee said.
Winners also receive one-year full subscriptions to LivePlan business planning, a one-year membership to the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, and a one-year membership to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
The top four, which includes The Botany Shop, also receive complimentary consulting hours from Baker Boyer.
“I had been revising my business plan for the past three months. It started as private lessons out of my home,” Jaffee said. “This was workshop after workshop with details of everything.
“The biggest thing is that I know who to call now if I have questions or problem or a big plan or idea, I know who to call for some help.”
Primary care physicians Sunny Family Medicine (Yakima County) was awarded first place in the 2022 Enterprise Challenge. Business leaders presented an innovative business model to reduce costs and hassles to patients while delivering excellent care.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is the largest business support and development organization in Kittitas County, and one of the largest in Central Washington.
With over 500 members representing every business sector, the Chamber and its committees oversee county-wide.