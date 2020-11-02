Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry hopes Kittitas County stays safe and peaceful on election day. He said Kittitas has a relatively spotless record when it comes to political violence, and he trusts the county to continue.
That being said, the police are prepared for any worst-case scenarios. Hansberry said there have been no credible threats of violence or voter intimidation, but police have plans in place, so people feel free and safe when casting their ballots.
“I’m hoping our citizens of Kittitas County and Ellensburg behave as they have been, they want to voice their opinions, but they are not looking to cause major disruptions,” Hansberry said. “We haven’t seen that and we don’t have any reason to suspect that tomorrow (Tuesday). We are keeping our ear to the ground and haven’t heard of anything being planned.”
He said there are always people posting things on social media, but EPD hasn’t found any information or reason to suspect and organized event or voter intimidation plot will be taking place.
Hansberry expects there may be people showing political flags and banners, but according to Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit, this is not illegal as long as they stay outside the courthouse and 25 feet away from any ballot drop box, and as long as nobody blocks the doors to the voting center.
The law regarding voter intimidation in the state of Washington is RCW 29A.84.510 and states…
(1) During the voting period that begins eighteen days before and ends the day of a special election, general election, or primary, no person may:
(a) Within a voting center:
(i) Suggest or persuade or attempt to suggest or persuade any voter to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure;
(ii) Circulate cards or handbills of any kind;
(iii) Solicit signatures to any kind of petition; or
(iv) Engage in any practice which interferes with the freedom of voters to exercise their franchise or disrupts the administration of the voting center;
(b) Obstruct the doors or entries to a building in which a voting center or ballot drop location is located or prevent free access to and from any voting center or ballot drop location.
(2) Any sheriff, deputy sheriff, or municipal law enforcement officer shall stop the prohibited activity, and may arrest any person engaging in the prohibited activity.
(3) Any violation of this section is a gross misdemeanor, punishable to the same extent as a gross misdemeanor that is punishable under RCW 9A.20.021, and the person convicted may be ordered to pay the costs of prosecution.
According to Pettit, there will be voting centers set up at the Lower Kittitas County District Lower Court and the Upper County senior center. There is also a student hub at Central Washington University from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“All you have to do is come in and if you haven’t received a ballot or you need to register to vote and then get a ballot or any concerns like that you are welcome to come in and we will help you,” Pettit said.
The voting center hosted by the Associated Students of Central Washington University has been a tradition for students for the last three years, with this year being the first presidential election where a center has been organized at the university.
ASCWU Policy Director of Governmental Affairs Nancy Canales-Montiel wants the community to know the voting center is open for all members of the community, not just students. People can register and cast their ballots in the same day, and there are people standing by to help them if needed. The voting center is located in the Ballroom of the Student Union and Recreation Building, aka the SURC.
The center opened Monday, although it has been slow-going, according to ASCWU Director of Governmental Affairs Edgar Espino. He said only about 20 ballots have were cast Monday but expects things to pick up on election day.
As a security precaution, ASCWU will have someone standing by the ballot box to ensure nobody tries to steal it, and the ballots inside. Espino thinks this is an unlikely outcome, but figures it’s better to be safe than sorry.