A Kittitas County resident is currently hospitalized on the West Side in critical condition and is being tested by the Kittitas County Public Health Department for the coronavirus.
Testing was sent on March 2 to the Washington State Department of Health’s lab and results will be released as soon as they are available, according to a press release. In the meantime, the KCPHD wants residents to know that the risk remains low within the county as monitoring continues.
“Public health is disease prevention all the time,” KCPHD Special Programs Coordinator Kasey Knutson said. “This isn’t new to us. The plan is that we continue to coordinate with partners like the state Department of Health. We coordinate with our local health care providers, so that looks like specifically a health care provider potentially wanting to test a patient, and if that’s the case they contact our health officer for the final OK for testing. We’re always situationally aware of anybody who’s potentially under investigation or has a test pending.”
Knutson said the department will continue to put out information and education so that people understand that the spread of the virus is still at low risk in Kittitas County. She said it is also important that people remember to utilize vetted information on the subject, most specifically from the Washington State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites, as well as from the KCPHD.
At the moment, Knutson said the department doesn’t have any recommendations in place for interventions such as wearing masks or cancelling events.
“If that becomes the case, we will let people know in the future,” she said.
In the event of a case surfacing within the county, Knutson said the department begins with the least invasive isolation strategies, such as having people self-quarantine within their homes.
“We don’t want to put a burden on our health system, and we don’t want to put a burden on other resources if we can help it,” she said. “That’s always the preferred method. We always work with other agencies to have plans in place as far as interventions around point of distribution. The beauty of a small county is that partners work together, so there’s been conversations going on throughout. That isn’t something that’s unusual by any means.”
Knutson said school closures are one of the department’s non-pharmeceutical intervention procedures, and that the health officer can cancel school to stop the spread of a disease.
“That’s something that’s not taken lightly by any means,” she said.
Knutson explained that there is a difference between the KCPHD health officer making the decision to close a school to prevent the spread of a virus and the school district making the decision to close a school to disinfect surfaces.
“There’s a huge difference,” she said. “At this time, we don’t have any recommendations in place around school closures in Kittitas County. We don’t have recommendations implemented for schools to close and disinfect themselves. That may change in the future obviously as this unfolds, but that’s not an intervention that we’re currently using.”
Along with using vetted sources such as https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus Knutson said anyone who wishes to receive information on the situation within the county can subscribe to the KCPHD’s email list. The link to register for that service can be found at:
https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/login/default.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2fopt%2fdefault.aspx
Despite the risk level remaining low in the county for the coronavirus, Knutson emphasized the importance of prevention of the spread of viruses in general.
“Again, handwashing, staying at home if you’re sick, covering your cough and avoid sick people,” she said. “And if people haven’t gotten their flu vaccine, we encourage them to do that as well.”