Although Kittitas County saw an increase in COVID-19 cases over last weekend, public health officials say they aren’t directly related to a singular outbreak.
According to the Kittitas County Public Health Department, five positive cases were reported Nov. 6, 12 positive cases on Nov. 7 and 10 positive cases on Nov. 8. KCPHD Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said certain factors have to be taken into consideration, such as holidays and days where labs may not be doing testing.
“It’s not always indicative of the actual activity of disease in our county,” she said. “If you look at Mondays, they’re typically very low. That’s because the tests aren’t coming back. It’s not because of people not being sick.”
The county also saw back-to-back days of adding 15 new cases on both Thursday and Friday. The county is at 76 active cases as of Friday. Of those 76, six are Central Washington University students.
Knutson said the cases reported over the weekend aren’t related to one specific grouping or activity, and that the KCPHD is not considering the cases a threat to the public. Although she said the county is seeing an increase in numbers, contact tracers are keeping up with reaching out to those involved.
“We haven’t exceeded our capacity,” she said. “We’re still able to contact everyone and work with any potential exposures. We’re handling it very well locally.”
As the holidays near, Knutson said people planning events should make informed decisions about how those events will be structured. Considerations she said should be taken including scrutinizing guest lists and ensuring people who are sick do not attend. With Thanksgiving approximately two weeks away, she said those who plan to gather for the holiday can best prepare by staying home and self-quarantining in the time leading up to their planned events.
“I think the best thing is to talk to your guests,” she said. “Get that conversation going in being open and honest. There’s varying levels in people’s response and trust in activities. Maybe you have that conversation of family members that are immunocompromised or over 65. If that person’s in the living room and you go in the house, then you wear a mask. If you have those conversations before, everyone is on the same page.”
For people who want to keep up on COVID-related issues within the community, Knutson pointed out that the department has resumed weekly updates hosted by Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
“It’s not a question-and-answer format anymore, but we know there were quite a few people in the community that like to have that personalized update,” she said. “We’ve started doing that again.”
The updates are typically posted on Tuesdays to the department’s YouTube page, and transcripts are made available afterward in both English and Spanish on the department’s website.