Candidates for the Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner position took time last week to participate in a virtual forum co-hosted by the Kittitas County League of Women Voters and The Daily Record, answering questions sourced from the community.
The Oct. 7 forum was moderated by LWV member Katherine Murphy and featured candidates Rick Catlin and Pat Kelleher, who are running for the position created by the retirement of current Commissioner Paul Rogers.
If elected, Kelleher said his priority would be to prepare the county to enter competition for licensing of the Rock Island Dam in Chelan County in 2023. He explained that the opportunity only comes up every 50 years, and that having rights to the power would ultimately result in lower utility prices for Kittitas County residents.
“Every business, every individual would benefit by paying less,” he said.
Catlin said his priorities would be to focus on updating existing infrastructure, replacing outdated equipment, upgrading or adding new substations and splitting up load transmission lines. He said the PUD has a role in encouraging energy conservation in the county by ensuring the grid and power system is ready to handle future loads caused by residential and commercial development.
Kelleher said the PUD should serve as a resource to both home and business owners to help educate them as to what programs are available to aid in energy conservation. He said the PUD’s primary role in economic development is to strive to provide power at the lowest expense possible, again underlying his priority to compete for the Rock Island Dam.
Catlin said the best way the PUD can help in local economic development is to have updated equipment and infrastructure in order to accommodate future growth.
Once the moratorium on outstanding power bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, Catlin said his understanding is that the PUD has been working with local organizations such as HopeSource to ensure homeowners that are behind have the opportunity to get caught up.
“As long as the customers who are struggling to pay their bill communicate with the PUD and work on a payment program and stick to it, I’m sure the PUD will work with them,” he said.
Kelleher said his goal would be to focus on treating customers who are struggling in a neighborly fashion, developing plans and programs available to the PUD to bring the accounts back to current.
With developing technologies such as rooftop solar and power storage batteries becoming more widespread, Kelleher said the PUD needs to keep abreast of the developments in that technology, as it could have a marked effect on the distributed power load percentages in the future. Catlin said those technologies will help to increase customer base and prepare the PUD to handle increased usage times and prevent outages and brownouts.
Catlin said he feels that the PUD currently does a fair job at responding to outages and keeping the grid in solid shape.
“I’m a proponent of having local servicemen in tech, so if you do have an outage you don’t wait so long to get it,” he said. “The customer service is very good, but I think it could be better.”
Kelleher said he feels the service levels of the PUD are on solid footing but said that the main focus of change if he was elected would be the cost of power to customers.
“We’re at $118 per 1,000 kilowatts,” he said. “We’re one of the highest cost public utilities in the state. We exceed PSE rates by $18. The city of Ellensburg is down around $100. We need to get those costs down.
With tight margins on power costs, Kelleher said cutting internal spending is one way to help save money for customers. He said the main source of savings, however, would be the competition for Rock Island Dam.
“That’ll be a major change,” he said. “It’s a 50-year competition. I want to prepare to compete for that dam, and it’s got to start today.”