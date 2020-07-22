Support Local Journalism


The death of a Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center resident as a result of contracting COVID-19 is the fifth COVID-related death in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

The deaths have all been associated with long-term care facilities in Ellensburg.

If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.

