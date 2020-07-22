The death of a Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center resident as a result of contracting COVID-19 is the fifth COVID-related death in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The deaths have all been associated with long-term care facilities in Ellensburg.
