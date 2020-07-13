Additional cases of COVID-19 associated with long-term care facilities have been reported, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
According to the release, Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley (Prestige Post-Acute) has five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are also now four residents within the facility who have also tested positive.
There is also an additional positive case of a staff person at Meadows Place Assisted Living Community and more testing results are expected back.
Everyone is stable at this time. To those who have family members at Prestige Post-Acute or Meadows Place, the county’s Incident Management Team states it has prepared for months to ensure a quick response to any potential exposures to COVID-19.
Prestige Post-Acute and Meadows Place are considered long-term care facilities, which house people who are at higher risk for complications. Special considerations are already in place, for example, around mass testing.
The IMT will be conducting mass testing at Prestige today. Mass testing for long-term care locations only occurs on-site with very limited personnel who are allowed inside of the facility. Prestige Post-Acute will also be implementing routine monthly testing moving forward.
The IMT is completing case and contact investigation, and is coordinating closely with each facility to ensure every contact is in isolation or quarantine. Every precaution is being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the facility and the level of care for family members will continue despite COVID-19. The IMT will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.