The Kittitas County Republican Party headquarters building at 411 N. Pine Street was vandalized Thursday night or early Friday morning. Chairman Marlene Pfeifer said two windows were shattered by rocks.
She said there was a meeting that ended at 9 p.m. Thursday, and she found the damage the next morning. She called the police that morning.
Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said the evidence seemed to show one rock broke both windows. He said it must have bounced off something and broke the second window.
The police currently have no suspects or leads.
The rock had also been thrown hard enough to penetrate a cardboard cutout inside the headquarters. One window had shattered completely, the other had hole punched in it slightly larger than a baseball.
Pfeifer said they will be installing security cameras in case anything similar occurs in the future.