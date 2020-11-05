A political watch party was marked by frustration Tuesday night when an unknown individual launched a marble, breaking a window at the Kittitas Republican Party headquarters.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, while a group of people were at the headquarters on 411 N. Pine St. watching election results. Kittitas County Republican Party Chair Marlene Pfeifer was seated toward the front of the building when she said they heard a jarring noise.
“We couldn’t figure out what it was, whether it was a rock or something,” she said. “It wasn’t as loud as a gunshot, so we knew it wasn’t that.”
Pfeifer said multiple people attending the event ran outside as soon as they heard the object hit the window, hoping to see the perpetrator.
“We couldn’t see anything,” she said. “One of the people said they thought they saw a black SUV go by.”
After calling the police, Pfeifer said they searched for the object. She said it had shattered the window but had not appeared to go all the way through. After police responded, she said they located a marble.
“What we’re thinking is that somebody had a slingshot and drove by and did that,” she said.
Although the headquarters installed surveillance after being vandalized in July, Pfeifer said it wasn’t until after this incident that they realized the system didn’t have storage capability for recorded content. Adding to the frustration, no businesses on the block had video surveillance that could aid in catching the culprit. She said they have ordered the necessary equipment to store images going forward.
“We will have that starting this week,” she said.
Pfeifer said the incident wasn’t unsettling as much as it was frustrating for the people in attendance of the watch party. Between the July incident and the shattered window Tuesday night, she estimated that the party will be out approximately $4,000 on glass replacement.
“We have to pay for something again,” she said. “It’s going to cost us a lot of money. This is huge financially.”
Although she said others may have different opinions of the event, she feels that it was simply a poor decision on the part of an independent individual.
“I can’t speak for everybody, but there’s probably a lot of people that think it’s a concerted effort,” she said. “I do not. I really think it’s individuals. It’s not groups or people we have to necessarily fear. It’s just individuals that go off.”