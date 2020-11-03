The Kittitas County Republican Party responded to concerns about potentially inflammatory posts on its Facebook group over the weekend, saying it is difficult to monitor everything that is posted in real time.
KCRP Chair Marlene Pfeifer released a statement on the group’s page addressing the issue, saying she was made aware of the situation.
“I do not have time to monitor every post made nor do I really want to be the thought police,” she said in her statement. “We have guidelines, but they are moderate and generally relate to being respectful in discussions. Admins and moderators do remove posts from time to time. Our group has had a large influx in membership requests and while we do our best to vet members, we only have a few moderators.”
In her statement, Pfeifer said Facebook group members are not the same as dues paying or Central Committee KCRP members, and not all posts and comments made within the group reflect the KCRP and what its mission is.
“We had a recent post where a member asked if we were having a watch party on election night,” she said in the statement. “Another Facebook group member commented a reloading party as a joke. Later in the comments it was also stated this was a joke and that we do have poll watch parties. Unfortunately, someone screen shot this without the full context. We had another post of a shared article as well as some comments that were inappropriate and could lead some to feel threatened.”
Pfeifer said in her statement that the KCRP has been working to remove statements like the ones mentioned, as well as people who contribute to animosity within the community.
“I would like to make it very clear that we have never had a reloading party at headquarters, nor will we ever,” she said. “We have clear guidelines about the use of our headquarters. Unfortunately, there are groups that have been formed by the extreme left and extreme right that our parties have no control of. The KCRP has absolutely no affiliation with any of these extreme groups and we have been trying to keep them out of our headquarters, meetings, and groups. It takes time to identify them, but it seems there are several groups and or their names seem to change frequently. One that has come to my attention today is called ‘The Shield’. We have nothing to do with them! We do not condone any violence or threats of any kind and continue work on supporting Republican candidates.”