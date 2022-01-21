School levy season is upon with districts across Kittitas County seeking educational operation levies and/or technology levies.
Voters should have begun receiving ballots in the mail this past week. All ballots must be mailed or returned to a drop box by 8 p.m., Feb. 8.
TWO IN ELLENSBURG
Ellensburg School District voters are being asked to approve an educational programs and operations levy and a technology levy on the Feb. 8 ballot. Both will replace current levies on the tax rolls.
The educational programs and operation levy is for four years.
According to ballot information the levy rate for each year is $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. Over the course of the four years that tax rate is estimated to generate the following amount
• 2023 — $9.7 million
• 2024 — $10.2 million
• 2025 — $10.7 million
• 2026 — $11,225,000
According to the district’s informational brochure, the teaching and learning programs supported by the levy include Fifth Grade Camp, Winter School, the district’s swim program, special education program costs, substitute costs and curriculum and professional development.
The levy also covers health and safety programs such as security, school nurses, counsellors, mental health specialists and family liaisons and translators.
Extra-curricular activities — sports and music — are also covered by the levy.
The technology levy is a six-year levy.
The proposed levy rates and amount to be collected each year are as follows:
• 2023: 25 cents per $1,000; $975,000 collected
• 2024: 29 cents per $1,000; $1.2 million collected
• 2025: 29 cents per $1,000; $1.25 million collected
• 2026: 30 cents per $1,000; $1.35 million collected
• 2027: 30 cents per $1,000; $1.4 million collected
• 2028: 30 cents per $1,000; $1.45 million
According to district information, the technology levy funds includes additions and replacement of education technology, a full educational technology position, additional fund for the new Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School, and digital signs for the schools.
KITITAS LEVIES
The Kittitas School District is seeking a educational programs and operations levy and a instructional technology improvements levy. Both would replace levies currently on the tax rolls.
The educational program and operation levy would be for four years and would collect $1,804,449 each year. The estimated levy rates needed to collect that amount each year are:
• 2023: $1.97 per $1,000
• 2024: $1.92 per $1,000
• 2025: $1.86 per $1,000
• 2026: $1.81 per $1,000
The technology levy is for four years and would collect $400,000 a year. The levy rate would start at 44 cents per $1,000 in 2023, gradually decreasing to 40 cents per $1,000 in 2026.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN LEVY
The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District is seeking a capital levy for safety, security, technology and facilities improvement levy. It would replace a levy currently on the tax rolls.
This is a three-year levy, collecting $1.5 million each year. The estimated tax rate required would start at 35 cents per $1,000 in 2023 and drop to 31 cents per $1,000 by 2025.
According to district information, this levy funds upgrading high school security, installing cameras, converting laundry facility into Early Learning Center, acquiring technology and improving fields.
THORP LEVIES
The Thorp School District is seeking a educational program and operations levy and a capital levy for instructional technology improvements.
The educational programs and operations levy, which would replace the levy currently on the tax rolls, is for four years with the following tax rates and collection:
• 2023: $1.83 per $1,000, $613,786 collected
• 2024: $1.87 per $1,000, $625,701 collected
• 2025: $1.91 per $1,000, $638,464 collected
• 2026: $1.96 per $1,000, $653,400 collected
The capital levy for instructional technology improvements is for four years. It would collect $75,000 each year at a tax rate of 22 cents per $1,000.
According to district information, the levy would allow the district to acquire and install instructional technology equipment and infrastructure as well as replace and upgrade computer hardware and software.
EASTON LEVY
The Easton School District is seeking a four-year educational programs and operation levy, which would replace a levy currently on the tax rolls. The levy would collect $495,000 each year with tax rate of 99 cents per $1,000.
DAMMAN LEVY
The Damman School District is seeking a three-year maintenance of educational program and operations levy, which would replace a levy currently on the tax rolls.
The levy rate and collection amount for each year are as follows:
• 2023: 75 cents per $1,000, $125,000 collected
• 2024: 81 cents per $1,000, $135,000 collected
• 2025: 90 cents per $1,000: $150,000 collected