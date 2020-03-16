Despite school closures, districts are doing their best to get lunch to students in need. The Ellensburg School District has set up lunch system where students under 18 could pick up a packed lunch.
ESD is working with FISH Food Bank to provide food to children during school closure. FISH is hiring ESD food workers during the closure.
According to ESD Food Service Director Alexandria Epstein-Solfield the lunches available are made to follow all nutritional guidelines given by the state. This includes a certain amount of fruit, vegetables, grain and proteins. Each lunch also contains a carton of milk and food for breakfast the next day.
Juan Rojas-Garcia came to pick up some lunches with younger students. He said that his family wanted to try out the system once to see how it went, and then decide their next move from there.
The lunches are assembled following the guidelines provided by the Washington Office of Superintendent Public Instruction (OSPI). They have recommended using pre-packaged items in the lunches. The ESD is currently using as many individually wrapped items as they can including pre-wrapped peanut-butter sandwiches. The district is providing peanut allergy and vegetarian meals to students who need them.
Epstein-Solfield said the supply of individually packaged items might be harder to get in the future because every school in the state is trying to get a hold of them. She said that if they have to, they will put the food together themselves.
“Unfortunately, all of the schools had to shift gears quickly, and so they bought everything they could that was pre-packaged because that was the OSPI guidelines,” Epstein-Solfield said. “Our vendors don’t have any of those items on hand anymore. We have a lot of food at the moment so we are not sure (how long they will last) it depends on how many students end up picking up the meals.”
The district made 200 meals for Monday and gave out 175 of them. The meals are made to last so the 25 meals left over are being given out Tuesday.
ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said that all credit needs to go to Epstein-Solfield for getting the lunch program together over the weekend. Many districts didn’t have much of a warning before Gov. Inslee made the Friday announcement that all public schools will close due the outbreak of COVID-19.
Epstein-Solfield said the district had the outlines of a plan if the schools were to be shut down. When the announcement came on Friday, she had to organize everything fast in order to get lunches to students by Monday.
“We were really happy we were able to get the program up and running so quickly,” Epstein-Solfield said. “A lot of other districts have had to delay their food program for a week while they figure out some of this planning so it was nice to be able to get it done so quickly and to see that there was a need.”
Anyone who wants to volunteer with the lunches should do so by applying through FISH Food Bank.
Cle Elum-Roslyn school district is also providing lunches to students. Unlike ESD, CERSD is using school busses to deliver the lunches to students. According to superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula, the district has moved its afternoon bus schedule up a couple of hours. This allows the bus drivers to stop at the regular drop-off spots and deliver the lunches to students who need them. On Monday they delivered over 150 lunches.
When picking up lunches at ESD, parents need to have children with them. The school is only giving out one lunch per child, so if there are no children in the car, they can’t give them any lunches.
Lunches are being passed out at Morgan Middle School, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The district will not be passing out lunches during spring break, but people can sign up for meals with FISH.