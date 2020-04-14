Much like the remainder of the nation, Kittitas County has seen its unemployment numbers jump dramatically during the weeks of the COVID-19 Stay at Home order.
During the week of March 8-14, Kittitas County had 62 initial claims for unemployment.
The number jumped to 822 claims during the week of March 15-21; 1,093 claims during the week of March 22-28; and 1,065 during the week of March 29-April 4, according to the state Employment Security Department’s weekly initial claims statistics.
The COVID-19-driven spike comes a month after the county experienced historic lows in unemployment in February.
“The February 2020 rate of 5.7 percent in Kittitas County was one and three-tenths points lower than the 7.0 percent reading in February 2019. This current rate is the lowest February unemployment rate for Kittitas County since electronic records were implemented in 1990,” according the state Employment Security Department’s monthly report for Kittitas County.
The strongest private sector job growth categories in February were construction/logging/mining, 13.9%, and professional business services, 10.3%. On the public sector side, federal government jobs increased by 16.7% in February.